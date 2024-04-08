Experienced Hire Extends Firm's Commitment to Clients Across Ireland and Broader European Market

Eastdil Secured, L.L.C. ("Eastdil Secured" or the "firm"), the global real estate investment bank, today announced that Johnny Horgan will join Eastdil Secured as Managing Director, effective April 8th

Mr. Horgan will be based in Dublin and will focus on supporting clients across Ireland, leveraging his deep familiarity with the market and decades of experience advising on some of the country's most prominent and complex real estate transactions. He will succeed the highly regarded Peter Geissel who will be moving into a role of Senior Advisor.

"We are committed to continuously enhancing our Eastdil Secured team to ensure we always provide clients with local market expertise, global perspectives and seamless execution," said Roy Hilton March, CEO of Eastdil Secured. "In delivering for clients in today's market, our independent perspective and collaborative cross-global approach continues to set us apart. Johnny brings an understanding of Irish real estate and financial capital markets experience that will significantly benefit our clients in the region and around the world."

"Johnny will be an important addition to our growing European team and to our clients in Ireland," said James McCaffrey, Managing Director and head of the European business at Eastdil Secured. "His expertise in the Irish market and extensive track record supporting clients on transactions throughout the country make him a strong fit for our Dublin team and the wider firm. We look forward to continuing our constructive collaboration in the Irish market."

"Eastdil Secured is the preeminent global real estate advisor, and I am excited by the opportunity to join the team in Dublin," said Mr. Horgan. "I have long admired the firm's ability to meet client demands across geographies and asset classes and look forward to being in a team of world-class advisors to drive successful client outcomes."

Mr. Horgan brings nearly three decades of real estate and capital markets experience to Eastdil Secured. Most recently, he worked as a consultant with Alantra, a global mid-market financial services firm. Previously, he served as Managing Director of Europe at BidX1, a digital property platform, where he led the company's continued international expansion. Prior to that role, he spent five years as Executive Director and Head of Capital Markets for CBRE Ireland, where he led a range of high-profile transactions and helped build out the firm's capabilities in the region. Before that, he worked as a fund management executive at Irish Life Investment management.

About Eastdil Secured

As the most relevant and trusted advisor in the commercial real estate capital markets, Eastdil Secured creates value for clients through creative, actionable ideas and flawless execution. With an unrivaled combination of capital markets expertise and in-depth understanding of real estate fundamentals, Eastdil Secured delivers best-in-class advice on mergers and acquisitions, sales, joint ventures, debt placement, structured credit and loan sales to investors around the world. Headquartered in New York, Eastdil Secured has a broad global footprint to support clients with offices across the United States in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Orange County, San Francisco, Seattle, Silicon Valley and Washington, D.C., and internationally in Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, London, Milan, Paris, Hong Kong and Tokyo. For more information on Eastdil Secured, the global real estate investment bank, please visit https://www.eastdilsecured.com.

