Decibel Cannabis Company Inc.: Decibel Appoints Benjamin Sze as CEO
WKN: A0HGX4 | ISIN: CA44952P1009
08.04.2024
Decibel Cannabis Company Inc.: Decibel Appoints Benjamin Sze as CEO

CALGARY, AB, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Decibel") (TSXV: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF), a market leader in premium cannabis and extract manufactured products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Benjamin Sze as its Chief Executive Officer, effective April 8, 2024.

Mr. Sze's transition into the role is expected to be very familiar for both him and the Company as Mr. Sze previously served as the CEO of Decibel before resigning in late 2020 to focus on the health of his family.

"We are very excited to have Mr. Sze rejoin the Company as its CEO and bring his experience and expertise back into the business to help facilitate and shepherd the Company through its next phase of development" said Shawn Dym, Decibel's Chairman.

Former CEO Paul Wilson will be assisting Mr. Sze in handing off leadership of the Company.

About Decibel

Decibel is a consumer-focused cannabis company focused on delivering products that delight customers through a commitment to robust innovation and product quality. Leading brands General Admission, Qwest, and Vox are among its portfolio sold both across Canada and beginning to extend towards new countries to create a global footprint. Decibel operates a processing and manufacturing facility in Calgary, Alberta, and two cultivation facilities in Creston, British Columbia, and Battleford, Saskatchewan.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Decibel Cannabis Company Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
