Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: Ad-hoc! Wo die Börsencommunity jetzt rein will? - Die nächste 300%-Rallye ante portas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866131 | ISIN: GB0002634946 | Ticker-Symbol: BSP
Xetra
08.04.24
17:35 Uhr
15,700 Euro
+0,055
+0,35 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
FTSE techMARK Focus
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BAE SYSTEMS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAE SYSTEMS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,61015,93018:51
15,65015,75518:51
PR Newswire
08.04.2024 | 17:00
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BAE Systems, Inc.: BAE Systems receives $79 million contract from U.S. Marine Corps to build and deliver ACV-R test vehicles

STAFFORD, Va., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) has received an $79 million contract from the U.S. Marine Corps to build and deliver production representative test vehicles (PRTVs) for the Amphibious Combat Vehicle Recovery (ACV-R) variant later this year. The ACV-R will provide direct field support, maintenance, and recovery to the ACV family of vehicles (FOVs).

"One of the most challenging things that can happen on the battlefield is for a vehicle to breakdown or need to be recovered," said Garrett Lacaillade, vice president of amphibious programs at BAE Systems. "The ACV-R is a modern, highly capable recovery and mobile repair unit that provides critical expeditionary support to immobilized ACVs in the field and provides maintenance support capabilities without risking our Marines' safety."

This contract award begins the second phase of the ACV-R program and kicks off the production of PRTVs which will support government testing next year. The prior contract award focused on the design and development of the recovery variant and was completed within the contracted 20-month period. ACV-R is equipped with a winch and crane and is capable of recovering vehicles weighing more than 30 tons.

BAE Systems and our strategic partner Iveco Defence Vehicles is currently in full-rate production with the ACV Personnel (ACV-P) variant and ACV Command and Control (ACV-C) variant, and recently delivered the first three ACV 30mm cannon (ACV-30) variant PRTVs to the Marine Corps for testing on January 31.

The company continues to enhance future technology integration in ACV to increase Marine readiness and work collaboratively with the Marine Corps to ensure that all ACV mission variants are ready for future deployments.

ACV-R production and support is taking place at BAE Systems locations in Stafford, Virginia.; San Jose, California; Sterling Heights, Michigan; Aiken, South Carolina; and, York, Pennsylvania.

For more information, please contact:
 Andrew Eversden, BAE Systems
Mobile: +001 (240) 935-6345
[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/US
@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.