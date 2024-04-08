TELA Bio, Inc.: TELA Bio Welcomes Acclaimed Surgeon as Vice President of Medical Affairs and Surgeon Strategy

MALVERN, Pa., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative soft-tissue reconstruction solutions, today announced Howard N. Langstein, MD, FACS, as Vice President of Medical Affairs and Surgeon Strategy. Dr. Langstein is the former Chief of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Rochester Medical Center, known for his extensive expertise, especially in microvascular reconstruction and innovative approaches to complex surgical problems. Dr. Langstein previously held the position of Associate Professor of Plastic Surgery at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, where he served as Director of Graduate Medical Education Programs and leader of a world-renowned microsurgical training program. Dr. Langstein brings a tremendous depth of experience, based on extensive training in General Surgery at Bellevue Hospital in New York City, Surgical Oncology at the National Cancer Institute, Plastic Surgery at the Institute of Reconstructive Plastic Surgery at NYU, and Microvascular Surgery at MD Anderson Cancer Center.



"With more than 30 years of experience in plastic and reconstructive surgery, I understand the needs and challenges in this space," said Dr. Langstein. "I couldn't be more aligned with TELA Bio's mission. Harnessing my passions for education and innovation, I'm looking forward to applying my broad range of experience to further help other surgeons optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's own anatomy."

In his role, Dr. Langstein will be utilizing his expertise to share the clinical benefits of the OviTex® Reinforced Tissue Matrix portfolio with surgeons and hospital administrators and to aid in TELA Bio's continued evolution in the plastic and reconstructive space.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Langstein to our team," said Paul Talmo, Chief Technology Officer of TELA Bio. "I think it speaks volumes about what we're doing here at TELA Bio when such a prominent plastic and reconstructive surgeon who has so much experience with the procedures we are focused on and the competitive products used for them has chosen to join our company."

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative technologies that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's own anatomy. The Company is committed to providing surgeons with advanced, economically effective soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that leverage the patient's natural healing response while minimizing long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials. For more information, visit www.telabio.com.

