Digital Ally, Inc.: Digital Ally Announces Multi-Year Agreement with the Kansas City Chiefs

Agreement will deploy Digital Ally's next generation FirstVu PRO body cameras and QuickVu 24-bay docking stations for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium security

Lenexa, Kansas, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the "Company"), a leading provider of video solutions which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security, today announced the signing of a multi-year agreement with the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. The deployment includes 120 FirstVu PRO body cameras, two QuickVu 24-bay docking stations, as well as the utilization of Digital Ally's EVO Web cloud platform.

Arrowhead Stadium, renowned for its passionate fan base and top-tier events, recognizes the paramount importance of maintaining a secure environment for all individuals on its premises. The continued partnership with Digital Ally underscores the commitment to employing cutting-edge technology to safeguard and enhance the safety and security of stadium staff and attendees during various events hosted at the facility.

"We recognize the value of deploying Digital Ally's FirstVu PRO body cameras as part of our commitment to creating a safe and positive experience to our fans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium," said Colby Harrison, Director of Safety and Event Security for the Kansas City Chiefs, adding, "We continue to be pleased with the innovation and dependability of Digital Ally's products and services and are pleased to continue our relationship."

"We are extremely proud of our long-standing relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to provide advanced security solutions that prioritize the safety of staff and fans alike," said Brody Green, President of Digital Ally, adding, "This relationship is further evidence that this technology is not limited to law enforcement applications, but for all organizations and venues committed to optimal safety, security and constituent experiences."

FirstVu PRO features include:

Live GPS Tracking: With cellular connectivity the FirstVu PRO can be tracked in near real time from the EVO Web cloud platform.

From the EVO Web cloud platform administrators can remotely activate recordings. Full-Color Touchscreen : A large 2.4" capacitive touchscreen display allows for easy review of evidence from the device in the field.

: A large 2.4" capacitive touchscreen display allows for easy review of evidence from the device in the field. Full HD Audio & Video : Capture clear, full HD 1080p video. Record better evidence with advanced image sensors, improved low-light performance, reduced motion blur and audio noise reduction technology. Also equipped with IR LEDS, the body camera can identify subjects up to 5 meters away in complete darkness.

: Capture clear, full HD 1080p video. Record better evidence with advanced image sensors, improved low-light performance, reduced motion blur and audio noise reduction technology. Also equipped with IR LEDS, the body camera can identify subjects up to 5 meters away in complete darkness. Rugged & Reliable: IP67 rated against dust & wind and water submersible for 30 minutes. MIL-STD-810G compliant capable of handling drops, shocks and vibrations.



As part of Digital Ally's complete ecosystem of video solution products, the FirstVu PRO is compatible with the recently released QuickVu docking station. Digital Ally's QuickVu system provides a comprehensive and elegant solution for charging, reviewing and offloading video evidence to the cloud. All evidence captured by the FirstVu PRO body camera is hosted in the Company's EVO Web cloud platform.

The FirstVu PRO was launched during the first quarter of 2022 and has enjoyed strong demand through Digital Ally's flexible subscription payment plan. With both 3 and 5-year subscription options available, well over 200 subscription agreements are in place since being introduced in early 2020.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY) specializes in the development and manufacturing of video and analytics solutions for law enforcement, emergency management, and commercial applications. With a focus on delivering reliable and innovative technology, Digital Ally empowers organizations to enhance safety, streamline operations, and mitigate risks.

