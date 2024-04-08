Coherus BioSciences, Inc.: Coherus Presents Preclinical Data for CHS-1000, a Novel Anti-ILT4 Antibody, at the 2024 AACR Annual Meeting

- In preclinical studies, CHS-1000 shows a high affinity for human ILT4, reverses ILT4-mediated immunosuppressive functions, leading to activation of immune cells and increased cytokine secretion -

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (Coherus, Nasdaq: CHRS), today presented preclinical data for its immuno-oncology pipeline candidate, CHS-1000, a novel ILT4 monoclonal antibody, at the 2024 AACR Annual Meeting being held in San Diego, California. Data presented show CHS-1000 is a potent monoclonal antibody that binds selectively to human ILT4 (also known as LILRB2) with high affinity, efficiently blocking interaction with its ligands and reversing immunosuppressive functions, leading to activation of human dendritic cells and T cells and promoting polarization of macrophages to an inflammatory M1 phenotype.

"Myeloid cell-mediated immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment is a major contributor to tumor immune invasion and PD-1 resistance. The data presented in this poster demonstrate the potential for CHS-1000 to reverse myeloid suppression and activate an inflammatory immune response. Reprogramming myeloid cells in the tumor microenvironment holds promise as a new immuno-therapy approach with the aim to overcome resistance to I-O therapy and potentially provide benefit to more cancer patients," said Theresa LaVallee, Ph.D., Chief Development Officer at Coherus. "CHS-1000 is our first internally discovered development candidate, and we are excited to be filing the IND this quarter. We plan to advance CHS-1000 into the clinic both as a single agent and in combination with LOQTORZI®."

These data will be presented today in a poster session, and the poster will be available for download at the time of the presentation:

Abstract: 1364/15

Title: Characterization of CHS-1000, an Fc-modified anti-ILT4 monoclonal antibody for reprogramming suppressive myeloid cells in solid tumors

Presenting author: Narendiran Rajasekaran, Ph.D.

Session PO.IM01.02 - Immune Checkpoints and Inhibitory Molecules 1

Date and Time: Monday, April 8, 2024, 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time

Poster data are summarized as follows:

CHS-1000 binds specifically and selectively to human ILT4 (LILRB2) with high affinity and showed no cross-reactivity to other LILRB family members.

CHS-1000 efficiently blocks the interaction of ILT4 with its ligands, HLA-A and HLA-G, and reverses ILT4-mediated immunosuppressive functions, leading to activation of M1 macrophages, dendritic cells, and T cells and increases in pro-inflammatory cytokine secretion in in vitro assays.

CHS-1000 is Fc silent and lacks effector function activity in in vitro assays consistent with the engineered modification of the Fc region of the antibody. It also has IgG1-like PK parameters in human FcRn transgenic mice.

ILT4 and CD163, a marker of suppressive (M2) macrophages, are highly expressed in a broad range of solid tumors.

About CHS-1000

Discovered and developed by Coherus, CHS-1000 is a novel humanized Fc-modified IgG1 monoclonal antibody specifically targeting ILT4 (LILRB2). CHS-1000 is designed to overcome myeloid cell-mediated immunosuppression and resistance in the tumor microenvironment. In preclinical studies, CHS-1000 promotes repolarization of suppressive M2 macrophages to a pro-inflammatory M1 phenotype and enhances activation of dendritic cells and T cells in vitro. Coherus plans to file an investigational new drug (IND) application in Q2 2024 and begin clinical studies later this year.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on researching, developing, and commercializing innovative immunotherapies to treat cancer. Coherus is developing an innovative immuno-oncology pipeline that will synergize with its proven commercial capabilities in oncology.

Coherus' immuno-oncology pipeline includes multiple antibody immunotherapy candidates focused on enhancing the innate and adaptive immune responses to enable a robust immunologic response and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Casdozokitug is a novel anti-IL-27 antibody currently being evaluated in two ongoing clinical studies: a Phase 1/2 study in advanced solid tumors and a Phase 2 study in hepatocellular carcinoma. CHS-114 is a highly selective, competitively positioned, ADCC-enhanced anti-CCR8 antibody currently in a Phase 1/2 study as a monotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumors. CHS-1000 is a preclinical candidate targeting immune-suppressive mechanisms via the novel pathway ILT4, with an IND filing planned in Q2 2024.

Coherus markets LOQTORZI® (toripalimab-tpzi), a novel next-generation PD-1 inhibitor, UDENYCA® (pegfilgrastim-cbqv), a biosimilar of Neulasta®, and YUSIMRY® (adalimumab-aqvh), a biosimilar of Humira®.

