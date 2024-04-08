Regional Health Properties, Inc.: Regional Health Properties Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Collected 93% of Contractual Rent[1]

Strong Operator Rent Coverage

ATLANTA, GA, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (the "Company," "Regional Health," "we", "us" or "our") (NYSE American: RHE) (NYSE American: RHE-PA), a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term care, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

FOURTH QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL

· Generated $0.2 million of income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a loss from operations of $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022

· Reduced net loss per share of common stock to $0.13 in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $2.54 for the fourth quarter of 2022

· Generated $1.8 million of Adjusted EBITDA[2] in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022

FULL YEAR 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

· Reduced loss from operations from $0.8 million in fiscal year 2023 to a loss of $6.8 million in 2022

· Increased net income per share of common stock to $21.05 in fiscal year 2023 as compared to a loss of $8.93 in fiscal year 2022

· Generated $4.2 million of Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal year 2023, compared to in $2.4 million fiscal year 2022

· Collected 93% of contractual rent as of December 31, 2023

FULL YEAR 2023 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

· In June 2023, Regional Health completed its offer to exchange any and all shares of its Series A Preferred Stock for shares of its Series B Preferred Stock (the "Exchange Offer").

· In connection with the closing of the Exchange Offer, $50.4 million in accumulated and unpaid dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock was eliminated and the liquidation preference of the Series A Preferred Stock was reduced to $5.00 per share. In addition, 80% of the Series A shareholders exchanged into Series B Preferred Stock.

· In August 2023, Regional Health announced that its Series B Preferred Stock commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc., under the symbol "RHEPB".

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

Brent Morrison, Regional Health's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "2023 was a productive year for the Company. We successfully completed a transformative transaction to simplify our capital structure. With mostly low cost fixed rate debt, the transaction positions us to better access new equity capital in which to grow our real estate portfolio.

Mr. Morrison continued, "We look forward to telling our story to the investor community. We plan to attend a few investor conferences in the coming months."

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023

For the fourth quarter 2023, the Company reported had total revenue of $4.5 million, a net loss of $0.2 million, EBITDA[3] of $1.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 million.

BALANCE SHEET, CASH FLOWS AND LIQUIDITY

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had $50.7 million of outstanding indebtedness with a weighted-average annual interest rate of 5.2% and a weighted-average maturity of approximately 19 years.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, net cash provided by operating activities was $3.7 million as compared to net cash used in operating activities of $3.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc., a Georgia corporation, is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term care. For more information, visit www.regionalhealthproperties.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "expects," "intends," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "likely," "will," "seeks," "estimates" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. This press release includes forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, its business, operations, financial performance, real estate portfolio, investor engagement and economic developments.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or contemplated by our forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, among others: our dependence on the operating success of our operators; the amount of, and our ability to service, our indebtedness; covenants in our debt agreements that may restrict our ability to make investments, incur additional indebtedness and refinance indebtedness on favorable terms; the availability and cost of capital; our ability to raise capital through equity and debt financings or through the sale of assets; increases in market interest rates and inflation; our ability to meet the continued listing requirements of the NYSE American LLC and to maintain the listing of our securities thereon; the effect of increasing healthcare regulation and enforcement on our operators and the dependence of our operators on reimbursement from governmental and other third-party payors; the relatively illiquid nature of real estate investments; the impact of litigation and rising insurance costs on the business of our operators; the impact on us of litigation relating to our prior operation of our healthcare properties; the effect of our operators declaring bankruptcy, becoming insolvent or failing to pay rent as due; the ability of any of our operators in bankruptcy to reject unexpired lease obligations and to impede our ability to collect unpaid rent or interest during the pendency of a bankruptcy proceeding and retain security deposits for the debtor's obligations; our ability to find replacement operators and the impact of unforeseen costs in acquiring new properties; epidemics or pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and the related impact on our tenants, operators and healthcare facilities; and other factors discussed from time to time in our news releases, public statements and documents filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These forward-looking statements and such risks, uncertainties and other factors speak only as of the date of this press release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein, to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except to the extent otherwise required by applicable law.

Company Contact Brent Morrison, CFA Chief Executive Officer & President Regional Health Properties, Inc. Tel (678) 368-4402 Brent.morrison@regionalhealthproperties.com







REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC.

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in 000's except per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Patient care revenues $ 2,257 $ 7,410 $ 8,835 $ 22,060 Rental revenues 1,900 2,468 7,069 12,794 Management fees 262 270 1,050 1,045 Other revenues 103 6 210 26 Total revenues 4,522 10,154 17,164 35,925 Expenses: Patient care expense 2,191 6,412 9,200 20,453 Facility rent expense 147 152 594 4,876 Cost of management fees 152 156 595 619 Depreciation and amortization 517 585 2,255 2,404 General and administrative expense 787 1,230 3,976 4,652 Doubtful accounts expense 881 1,174 1,150 4,916 Loss on disposal of assets - 1,417 - 1,417 Loss on lease termination - 1,436 - 1,436 Other operating expenses (312 ) 575 198 1,974 Total expenses 4,363 13,137 17,968 42,747 Income/(Loss) from operations 159 (2,983 ) (804 ) (6,822 ) Other expense: Interest expense, net 684 673 2,751 2,529 Gain on extinguishment of debt - 452 - 452 Other expense, net (287 ) (1,864 ) 333 (2,936 ) Total other expense, net 397 (739 ) 3,084 45 Net loss $ (238 ) $ (2,244 ) $ (3,888 ) $ (6,867 ) Preferred stock dividends - undeclared - (2,249 ) - (8,997 ) Preferred stock dividends - gain on extinguishment - - 43,395 - Net profit (loss) attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc. common stockholders $ (238 ) $ (4,493 ) $ 39,507 $ (15,864 ) Net profit (loss) per share of common stock attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc. Basic: $ (0.13 ) $ (2.54 ) $ 21.05 $ (8.93 ) Diluted: $ (0.13 ) $ (2.54 ) $ 21.05 $ (8.93 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic: 1,883 1,769 1,877 1,776 Diluted: 1,883 1,769 1,877 1,776





REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC.

BALANCE SHEET

(in thousands)

December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Property and equipment, net $ 45,337 $ 46,611 Cash 953 843 Restricted cash 3,231 3,066 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,040 and $1,298 1,403 6,289 Prepaid expenses and other 609 746 Notes receivable 1,044 1,099 Intangible assets - bed licenses 2,471 2,471 Intangible assets - lease rights, net 87 110 Right-of-use operating lease assets 2,556 2,848 Goodwill 1,585 1,585 Straight-line rent receivable 2,901 2,912 Total assets $ 62,181 $ 68,580 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Senior debt, net $ 43,855 $ 45,163 Bonds, net 5,991 6,120 Other debt, net 889 895 Accounts payable 2,493 3,293 Accrued expenses 4,060 5,036 Operating lease obligation 2,917 3,226 Other liabilities 1,791 1,131 Total liabilities 61,996 64,864 Stockholders' equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital 63,059 62,702 Preferred stock, Series A 426 62,423 Preferred stock, Series B 18,602 - Accumulated deficit (81,902 ) (121,409 ) Total stockholders' equity 185 3,716 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 62,181 $ 68,580



REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC.

DEBT SUMMARY

(in thousands)

December 31, 2023 Maturity Interest Rate Principal % of Principal Deferred financing costs Unamortized discount on bonds Net Carrying Value Total Fixed Rate Debt 2042 4.29 % 43,986 84.9 % (752 ) (115 ) 43,119 Total Floating Rate Debt 2036 10.17 % 7,816 15.1 % (200 ) - 7,616 Total $ 51,802 100.0 % $ (952 ) $ (115 ) $ 50,735



Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This press release presents information about EBITDA adjusted EBITDA and EBITDAR, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to the Company's historical performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

These non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided below for each of the fiscal periods indicated.

A reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA is as follows:





REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET(LOSS) INCOME TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) (238 ) (2,244 ) (3,888 ) (6,867 ) Depreciation and amortization 517 585 2,255 2,404 Interest expense, net 684 673 2,751 2,529 Amortization of employee stock compensation 36 60 357 233 EBITDA 999 (926 ) 1,475 (1,701 ) Bad debt - straight line write off - 1,383 - 4,266 Bad debt - Increase in provision 881 150 1,159 650 Gain from write-off of liabilities and other credit balances from discontinued operations (300 ) 6 (531 ) (2,315 ) Gain on Foster leases modification - (140 ) - (140 ) Expenses related to preferred stock recapitalization 13 72 863 1,328 Other one-time costs 15 - 285 92 Project costs 33 55 270 172 Tail insurance on legacy facilities 127 - 640 - One-time income adjustment - quality incentive program - - - - Adjusted EBITDA from operations $ 1,768 $ 600 $ 4,161 $ 2,352

[1] As of December 31, 2023

[2] Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important additional information.

[3] EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important additional information



