At the end of the vesting period of the Elior Group 2021 free share plans, Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) announces that it has issued this day 741,520 new shares (representing 0.29% of its share capital) to beneficiaries fulfilling the performance and presence conditions provided for by the plans, thus increasing its share capital from €2,528,702.89 divided into 252,870,289 shares to €2,536,118.09 divided into 253 611 809 shares.

This decision was taken by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, in accordance with the decisions of the Board of Directors of Elior Group on April 6, 2021 and the authorization given by the Combined General Meeting of February 26, 2021 under its 18th resolution.

Article 6 of the Company's bylaws relating to the share capital will be updated accordingly.

A description of the Elior Group 2021 free share plans is set out on pages 171 and 172 of Elior Group's 2022/2023 Universal registration document available on its website.

