DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 08-Apr-2024 / 17:14 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 8 April 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 8 April 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 109,681 Highest price paid per share: 45.20p Lowest price paid per share: 44.90p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 45.1291p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 357,667,551 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (357,667,551) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 45.1291p 109,681

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 34029 45.20 09:58:24 00069481810TRLO0 XLON 2016 45.20 09:58:24 00069481811TRLO0 XLON 10169 45.20 09:58:24 00069481812TRLO0 XLON 20000 45.20 09:58:27 00069481814TRLO0 XLON 4421 45.20 09:58:27 00069481815TRLO0 XLON 9000 45.20 09:58:31 00069481817TRLO0 XLON 593 45.20 09:58:32 00069481818TRLO0 XLON 4733 44.90 09:58:42 00069481820TRLO0 XLON 6755 45.00 10:00:17 00069481872TRLO0 XLON 3000 45.00 10:00:20 00069481873TRLO0 XLON 867 45.00 10:00:20 00069481874TRLO0 XLON 4098 44.90 10:00:20 00069481875TRLO0 XLON 9255 44.90 10:15:28 00069482255TRLO0 XLON 745 44.90 10:15:28 00069482256TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

