SQLI COMPLETES THE SALE OF ASTON TO TALIS EDUCATION GROUP

Paris - 8 April 2024. SQLI, a European digital services group, announces the sale of its Aston subsidiary to Talis Education Group. The project had been disclosed at the group's annual results presentation on March 14th.

SQLI intends to continue its development through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions in the digital experience market.

In this context, the Group acquired the Salesforce Agency Levana in February, strengthening its position as a partner to the world's leading experience platform providers.

The Group has also decided to sell Aston, a Digital & IT school for students and professionals.

Created by the merger of SQLI Institut and ASTON Ecole, Aston (€13 million turnover in 2023, 50 employees) has been sold to Talis Education Group, a French group specialized in higher education and professional training, majority owned by IDI. Talis Education Group has a network of post-baccalaureate schools with almost 8,000 students and offers vocational training courses.

The sale was completed by Talis Education Group, SQLI and Aston on Friday 5 April 2024.

About SQLI: Founded in 1990, SQLI is a European digital services group that supports major international brands in creating value through Digital. Its creative and technical teams are committed to providing customers, consumers, and users with new and engaging experiences based on the best technologies and methodologies, as well as their skills and convictions. They design, develop, and deploy strong and effective architectures that improve companies' agility, increase their efficiency, and promote their growth. SQLI's 2,100 employees are spread over 12 countries: France, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Belgium, the UK, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain, Morocco, Mauritius and Dubai. In 2023, the SQLI group generated revenues of €251m. SQLI has been listed on Euronext Paris (SQI) since 21 July 2000.

