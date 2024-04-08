Upright Education and University of South Carolina Upstate Launch Bootcamps to Support Tech Workforce Development

SPARTANBURG, SC / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2024 / Upright Education, a leading provider of tech skilling programs, is excited to announce a partnership with the University of South Carolina Upstate (USC Upstate) to offer high-quality tech bootcamps for adults looking to enter the industry. This collaboration aims to address the growing demand for tech talent in South Carolina by creating advanced pathways into roles within software development, data analytics, digital product design, and digital marketing.









South Carolina has been experiencing a rebound from a labor shortage, with tech jobs emerging as a significant driver of economic growth across the state. USC Upstate has been at the forefront of initiatives to bridge the skills gap and foster workforce development. Now, with Upright Education as a partner, USC Upstate is poised to further strengthen its impact by offering industry-aligned tech bootcamps that are focused on outcomes.

"This partnership aligns with our overall mission to support our local workforce, and to ensure that Upstate businesses can find the skilled employees they need to be successful," said USC Upstate Provost Pam Steinke. "These bootcamps are a powerful complement to our degree programs."

Upright programs are 100% online to provide flexibility, but 50% synchronous to ensure strong comprehension and application of new skills. Learners benefit from spending time with instructors and peers working through projects, assignments, and assessments. The program structure is designed to optimize for strong completion and placement rates.

"We are excited to join forces with USC Upstate to empower individuals with the skills they need to succeed in South Carolina's thriving tech industry," said Benny Boas, CEO of Upright Education. "Our programs are designed to prioritize outcomes, with high-quality curriculum taught by seasoned practitioners, and a career services team that provides unlimited job support to learners, ensuring they are prepared to excel in the workforce."

For more information, visit the USC Upstate program page or Upright Education.

Contact Information

Philip Chang

Director of Partnerships

pchang@uprighted.com

9172513606

SOURCE: Upright Education

View the original press release on newswire.com.