CMG Financial: CMG Home Loans Continues Growth with New Additions in the Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2024 / CMG Home Loans, the retail lending arm of the well-capitalized and privately held mortgage banking firm, CMG Financial, today announced the hiring of two leading originators poised to drive significant growth in the Pacific Northwest: Danny Meier, NMLS# 880575, and Chris Siegfried, NMLS# 963944.

Area Sales Manager Danny Meier and Sales Manager Chris Siegfried form a dynamic team boasting over a decade of distinguished experience. Each has consistently been honored with their former company's annual President's Club award, which recognizes top originators. They are also perennial members of Mortgage Executive Magazine's Top 1% Originators list. In 2023, Scotsman Guide named them Emerging Stars.

"There were several factors that drew us to CMG," said Siegfried. "From the exceptional leadership team to the diverse loan products like the All In One Loan, to the industry-leading marketing support, CMG has so much to offer originators and home buyers alike. I know it will take my business to a whole new level."

Danny stood out as the top producer at his previous company and has consistently been a top-15 lender in the nation for total loan volume. According to Scotsman Guide's Top Originator rankings, he secured the 14th highest origination volume in the U.S. in 2023. In 2022, he was ranked 11th for total loan volume and 5th for purchase volume. His total loan origination in 2021 was just shy of $800 million, earning him a spot on National Mortgage Professional's 40 Under 40 list, which honors influential young leaders in the industry.

"I've known Rose Marie David and other colleagues at CMG for 15 years," said Meier. "They're people I know, love, and trust. After reconnecting with them and hearing more about what CMG has to offer, it seemed like a no brainer - their products, services, culture, and success are everything you'd hope for in a lender."

Before entering the mortgage industry, both Chris and Danny played minor league baseball for the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros, respectively. Over the past decade, they have made significant impacts in the mortgage sector, amassing thousands of satisfied clients and consistently receiving 5-star reviews. Their partnership is set to significantly enhance CMG's expansion efforts in the Pacific Northwest.

"I've known Danny and Chris since the start of their careers," said Rose Marie David, Retail Sales Executive at CMG. "They've put together an amazing team and I can't wait to see what they'll accomplish with the resources here."

Chris George, CEO and President of CMG, shared his excitement about the duo. "After extensive discussions with Danny and Chris, it was clear that they are among the most strategic, innovative, and disciplined originators I have ever encountered," said George. "Undoubtedly, their exceptional skills, paired with our uniquely innovative products and robust support system, will create a formidable force. Team CMG is excited to welcome them aboard and looks forward to supporting their efforts."

See why top producers are joining CMG: https://join.cmghomeloans.com/

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized mortgage bank founded in 1993 by Christopher M. George, a former Mortgage Bankers Association Chairman. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels: retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG also operates seven joint venture companies with builder & realtor partners, holds an impressive MSR/servicing portfolio, and serves the capital markets of fixed income trading & sales through CMG Securities. CMG currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. The company is consistently recognized as a top-producing lender and top mortgage employer, and it prides itself on helping clients achieve the dream of homeownership through product innovation and streamlined servicing.

Media Contact

Annaugh Madsen

Phone: (667) 260-6360

Email: amadsen@cmgfi.com

Contact Information

Annaugh Madsen

Senior Copywriter

amadsen@cmgfi.com

(667) 260-6360

SOURCE: CMG Home Loans

View the original press release on newswire.com.