MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to enhancing survival for patients with cancer, presented new in vitro data characterizing the metabolites produced by MaaT034 and their impact on immune modulation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024 in San Diego, California.

MaaT034, the first product from MaaT Pharma's MET-C platform is a ground-breaking full ecosystem synthetic microbiota product, developed in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors to improve treatment efficacy in large market solid tumor indications. The MET-C platform enables MaaT Pharma to produce microbiome therapies at a large-scale to meet the needs of larger market indications. The first-in-human study is expected to be initiated in 2025.

The data published represents significant advancements in understanding the mechanism of action (MoA) of co-cultured microbiome therapies developed by MaaT Pharma, marking a major step towards clinical evaluation. The results demonstrate that MaaT034 produced key metabolites, recognized as promoting gut barrier restoration and modulating immune responses, such as Short-Chain Fatty Acids (SCFA), secondary bile acids, and tryptophan derivatives. These findings support the role of MaaT034 in gut barrier repair and in T cell reactivation either in combination with Nivolumab (anti-PD1) or with Atezolizumab (anti-PD-L1). By enhancing gut barrier repair and modulating immune responses, MaaT034 is expected to complement the action of these immunotherapeutic agents, potentially improving their efficacy in treating solid tumors cancer.

Data are currently being shared in a poster format at the conference titled, "Evaluation of a new co-cultured microbiome ecosystem therapy candidate (MaaT034) for clinical testing as adjuvant/neoadjuvant to immune checkpoint inhibitors in solid tumors."

MaaT Pharma, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has launched, in March 2022, an open-label, single-arm Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with acute GvHD, following the achievement of its proof of concept in a Phase 2 trial. Its powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint, enables the identification of novel disease targets, evaluation of drug candidates, and identification of biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions. The company's Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome in liquid and oral formulations. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice. MaaT Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT).

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

