Odevo Appoints Paul S. Kaplan as CEO in the United States

Global residential property management group continues rapid expansion across the U.S.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN and MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2024 / Odevo, the rapidly expanding international leader in residential property management, announces its strategic move to strengthen its presence in the United States by appointing Paul S. Kaplan as the Chief Executive Officer for Odevo US.

Paul Kaplan and Daniel Larsson

This appointment underscores Odevo's mission to become the leading force in the residential property management sector, leveraging the combined power of people and technology. Having entered the U.S. in 2022 with Florida-based KW PROPERTY MANAGEMENT & CONSUTLING, which Kaplan co-founded, Odevo has rapidly grown to make the U.S. its largest market within just 18 months.

"Paul Kaplan has an impressive track record of scaling a company from the ground up," Odevo Group CEO Daniel Larsson said. "Additionally, Paul's strategic vision and leadership skills make him uniquely qualified to oversee our continued U.S. expansion, in close collaboration with all our group companies and teams."

Odevo has successfully expanded its U.S. portfolio to include renowned property management firms Spectrum AM and William Douglas, now managing over 400,000 homes and generating $225 million USD in revenue in the U.S. This reflects the company's strong momentum to further pursue growth and provide industry-leading services to homeowner associations across Europe and the U.S. Since its foundation, Odevo has achieved a thirtyfold increase in revenue and maintained an average annual growth rate of 71% between 2019 and 2023, with the group's revenue now exceeding $530 million USD.

The appointment of Kaplan as CEO of Odevo US is a strategic one, aimed at strengthening the company's U.S. leadership. Kaplan, the co-founder and former CEO of KWPMC, has been an integral part of Odevo. Under his leadership, KWPMC grew to 2,600 employees and expanded its operations across Florida and the Bahamas.

"I am honored to continue my journey with Odevo and lead our U.S. operations," Kaplan said. "We built KWPMC from scratch into one of the largest companies in residential property management with an entrepreneurial spirit and core values that are similar to what I see in Odevo's team today. I look forward to continuing to work with our talented team to further our mission and deliver on our promise of enhancing the lives of millions of residents."

Kaplan officially started his role in March 2024, reporting directly to Daniel Larsson, Group CEO at Odevo. The company warmly welcomes Kaplan to his new position and looks forward to his leadership in driving Odevo's success in the US market.

Odevo plans to continue its strong growth journey, by increasing its portfolio of homes under management organically and attracting additional companies to join the group and expanding its service offerings. It is investing significantly in technology, expanding from four to 150 developers in just four years. This approach has secured leading positions in Sweden, Finland, the United Kingdom and the United States in just a few years.

About Odevo

Established in 2019, Odevo is a fast-growing international company challenging the property management industry, not least through its focus on technology innovation. The Odevo Group consists of 5,500 employees and has an annual revenue of nearly $530 million USD. The average growth between 2019 and 2023 was 71% per year, about 14% of which was organic. Odevo plans to continue its strong growth and invites more companies to join their journey to transform the homeowner experience all over the world.

Visit https://odevo.com

For more information, contact:

Eric Kalis, Boardroom PR

tel: (954) 370-8999

mail: ekalis@boardroompr.com

SOURCE: Odevo

View the original press release on accesswire.com