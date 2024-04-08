Siyata Mobile, Inc.: Siyata Mobile Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

Full-year 2023 Revenue of $8.2 Million, up 27% year-over-year

Company to host conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday April 9, 2024

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2024 / Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)(NASDAQ:SYTAW) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, announced its financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2023.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata, said, "2023 was a year of strong growth and expansion for Siyata Mobile. Revenue increased 27% and gross margin increased 92% over 2022 as we expanded the use cases for our SD7 PTT handsets into new verticals, landed wins in new geographies, added new distribution channels, and achieved 'stocked status' with two of the largest U.S. cellular carriers with a third expected imminently. Demand for our devices is growing as an increasing number of customers are choosing to transition away from legacy LMR devices to PTT solutions, and we are well-positioned to capitalized on this trend with our SD7 PTT Handset and extensive accessories portfolio, the only direct radio replacement currently offered by leading U.S. wireless carriers."

Seelenfreund added, "Our pipeline of new business opportunities is healthy and growing with multiple very large scale potential customers in the final stages of their device trials giving us great confidence in achieving dramatic sales momentum in 2024. The core fundamentals are in place to grow our business in North America and internationally and clearly, we are executing. Looking ahead, we are fully committed to ramping our sales aggressively and reaching profitability in the coming quarters.

Key financial highlights for the 12 months ended December 31, 2023:

Revenues were $8.2 million compared to $6.5 million for the 12 months ended December 31, 2022.

Net loss was $12.9 million as compared to a net loss of $15.2 million in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $7.8 million versus negative $12.6 million in the prior year.

Key financial highlights for the three months ended December 31, 2023:

Revenues were $1.9 million compared to $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Net loss was $3.9 million as compared to a net loss of $6.6 million in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $2.3 million versus negative $5.0 million in the same period in the prior year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had a cash balance of $0.9 million and working capital of $1.3 million compared to $1.9 million and $1.6 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2022.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged devices enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise grade and consumer cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for the maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA" and its previously issued warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTAW."

Visit siyatamobile.com and unidencellular.com to learn more.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Siyata's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Siyata could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Siyata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Siyata undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites and social media have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites or social media is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

-- Tables Follow --

Siyata Mobile Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in US dollars)

December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current Cash $ 898,771 $ 1,913,742 Trade and other receivables (Note 4) 1,181,257 1,574,628 Prepaid expenses 29,673 173,504 Inventory (Note 5) 3,544,519 4,092,550 Advance to suppliers 1,048,227 155,852 6,702,447 7,910,276 Long term receivable 147,100 150,185 Right of use assets, net (Note 6) 630,793 887,137 Equipment, net 175,335 207,402 Intangible assets, net (Note 7) 7,856,730 6,987,531 Total assets $ 15,512,405 $ 16,142,531 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Bank loan (Note 8) $ 89,298 $ - Sale of future receipts (Note 9) 1,467,899 - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,449,103 3,078,650 Deferred revenue 2,025 149,600 Lease obligations (Note 10) 254,668 303,788 Warrant liability (Note 11) 156,433 2,734,804 5,419,426 6,266,842 Lease obligations (Note 10) 385,639 635,217 Total liabilities 5,805,065 6,902,059 Shareholders' equity Share capital (Note 12) 85,714,727 73,312,866 Reserves (Note 12) 14,644,200 13,647,399 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 98,870 98,870 Deficit (90,750,457 ) (77,818,663 ) 9,707,340 9,240,472 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,512,405 $ 16,142,531

Siyata Mobile Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in US dollars)

For the three and 12 months ended December 31



12 months ended 12 months ended 3 months

ended 3 months

ended

Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022









Revenue 8,233,301 6,481,910 1,877,557 2,111,523 Cost Of Sales (5,575,372 ) (5,092,011 ) (1,010,732 ) (1,941,451 ) Gross Profit 2,657,929 1,389,899 866,825 170,072

32.3 % 21.4 % 46.2 % 8.1 % Expenses Amortization and depreciation (Note 6,7) 1,754,957 1,142,165 446,318 330,931 Development expenses (Note 7) 578,356 339,828 405,254 39,891 Selling and marketing (Note 14) 4,784,994 4,723,309 1,320,066 1,289,108 General and administrative (Note 15) 6,080,014 7,435,016 1,667,918 2,750,314 (Gain) loss on valuation of inventory (Note 5) (161,450 ) 813,205 (161,450 ) 509,889 Loss (income) from water damage (Note 5) (834,713 ) 544,967 (49,272 ) 544,967 Bad debts (recovered) (Note 4) 47,526 86,103 20,866 22,818 Share-based payments (Note 12) 930,564 2,888,704 156,959 410,009 Total Operating Expenses 13,180,248 17,973,297 3,806,659 5,897,927

Net Operating Loss (10,522,319 ) (16,583,398 ) (2,939,834 ) (5,727,855 )

OTHER EXPENSES Finance expense (Note 16) 841,815 181,413 732,782 52,967 Foreign exchange (49,258 ) 586,794 139,236 387,259 Change in fair value of convertible promissory note - 4,794,710 - 1,069,348 Change in fair value of warrant liability (Note 11) - - - Transaction costs (Note 17) 1,517,389 (8,245,662 ) (44,376 ) (1,082,474 ) Transaction Costs 99,529 1,398,598 99,529 433,351 Total Other Expenses 2,409,475 (1,284,147 ) 927,171 860,451 Net Loss For The Period (12,931,794 ) (15,299,251 ) (3,867,005 ) (6,588,306 ) Translation Adjustment - 137,609 (1,019 ) Comprehensive Loss For The Period (12,931,794 ) (15,161,642 ) (3,867,005 ) (6,589,325 ) Weighted average shares 228,578 29,964 463,229 56,791 Basic and diluted loss per share $ (56.57 ) $ (510.59 ) $ (8.35 ) $ (116.03 )

Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA

(Expressed in US dollars)

For the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022



Jan-Dec Jan-Dec

2023 2022 Net operating loss (10,522,319 ) (16,583,398 ) Addback share based compensation 930,564 2,888,704 Addback amortization 1,754,957 1,142,165 Adjusted EBITDA (7,836,798 ) (12,552,529 )



Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022



3 months ended Dec 3 months ended Dec

2023 2022 Net operating loss (2,939,834 ) (5,727,855 ) Addback share based compensation 156,959 410,009 Addback amortization 446,318 330,931 Adjusted EBITDA (2,336,557 ) (4,986,915 )

