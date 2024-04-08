LCA-Vision: Board-Certified and Highly Accomplished, Active Duty Military Ophthalmologist Now Treating Patients at LasikPlus Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2024 / Kentucky-based ophthalmologist and LASIK eye surgeon Dr. Gregory Bryant Giles is now treating patients at the LasikPlus Louisville vision center located at 4902 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40207. Dr. Giles is renowned for his exceptional skills in laser refractive surgery, including LASIK and PRK, as well as cataract surgery. Dr. Giles has been practicing Ophthalmology and performing LASIK for a number of years, and has successfully performed tens of thousands of ophthalmic procedures.

In 2013, Dr. Giles served in the US Army while simultaneously commencing his medical studies in Georgia. His dedication and passion for ophthalmology led him to complete his residency at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, solidifying his expertise in the field. Dr. Giles continues to make significant contributions to the realm of ophthalmology. Currently holding the position of Chief of Ophthalmology and the Warfighter Refractive Eye Surgery Program at Fort Campbell, KY, home to the 101st Airborne, Dr. Giles specializes in LASIK, PRK, and ICL surgeries for our active duty soldiers, helping ensure their vision supports their safety, including when deployed in hostile environments. Dr. Giles also provides cataract surgery to military retirees and their families. In addition to Dr. Giles continuing active-duty status treating our military service people, Dr. Giles has also been providing LASIK to civilian patients at other affiliated LasikPlus vision centers for several years.

"It is an absolute honor and privilege to work with Dr. Giles. In addition to his superb clinical skills, Dr. Giles' warm, caring personality is both infectious and apparent to both his patients and the team. We look forward to many years going forward of Dr. Giles continuing to help patients in the greater Louisville community enjoy the wonders of LASIK eye surgery," says Craig Joffe, Chief Executive Officer of LasikPlus.

Dr. Giles's dedication to his patients is evident through his outstanding patient satisfaction scores, which have garnered well-deserved recognition at Fort Campbell. His passion for enhancing lives has led him to safely perform more procedures annually than many of his military counterparts. His surgical skills have even earned him the distinguished "Top Surgeon" Award.

"I love being an eye surgeon! It's extremely challenging and rewarding. I knew at the age of 7 that I wanted to be a doctor. The time I spend with patients before, during, and after surgery is me literally living my childhood dream and I am grateful every day for that opportunity," commented Dr. Giles. Hearing from my patients about their experience with LasikPlus, and how their LASIK eye surgery changed their lives is humbling, exhilarating, and awe-inspiring all at the same time. This is true both for my patients at Fort Campbell who are honorably serving our nation, and for all my civilian patients, too."

