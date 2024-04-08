Central Florida Expressway Authority: E-PASS Customers Can Save on Monthly Bill as Part of State's Toll Relief Program

E-PASS customers can enjoy a 50% savings on their monthly toll bills starting April 1 as part of the statewide toll relief program.

E-PASS customers can enjoy a 50% savings on their monthly toll bills starting April 1 as part of the statewide toll relief program announced by Gov. Ron DeSantis April 1, 2024. The savings apply to E-PASS and other Florida toll transponder customers driving two-axle vehicles recording 35 or more trips a month with no registration required to participate.





All E-PASS customers with the E-PASS sticker, the 19-state Uni portable toll passes, and the college-branded toll passes GatorPass, KnightPass and NolePass will receive the toll relief discounts on all toll roads and most bridges throughout Florida. E-PASS individual and business customers with vehicles that have three or more axles will continue to save up to 25% on tolls under the existing CFX Volume Savings Program.

"Putting customers first is always a priority for us, so we are pleased to partner with the state to pass toll savings on to our E-PASS customers," said CFX Executive Director Michelle Maikisch. E-PASS was the first electronic toll pass program in Florida beginning in 1994, now serving almost 1.6 million customers.

Here is how the program works for E-PASS customers:

Drivers with two-axle vehicles can save 50% on tolls per transponder each month, starting April 1.

Accounts must be in good standing, and no registration is required to receive the credit.

The discount applies when a transponder registers 35 or more transactions in a month on CFX and other Florida toll roads.

The credit will be applied to the account the month after it is earned.

The free E-PASS sticker is available at GetEpass.com, on the E-PASS mobile app, by calling 800-353-7277, visiting the downtown E-PASS walk-in service center, or in the E-PASS drive-up customer service Reload Lanes. All other E-PASS products are similarly available and can be purchased on Amazon.

About E-PASS

E-PASS is the regional prepaid toll program operated by the Central Florida Expressway Authority. E-PASS tolls collected on CFX expressways stay local and are reinvested back into the maintenance, operations, improvements, and expansion of the CFX system. The free E-PASS sticker transponder works on all toll roads and most bridges in Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina. The portable Uni works in 19 states and is available in black to blend into your windshield.

About the Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX)

The Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) is an independent agency of the state that owns, operates, and maintains a regional network of expressways for 3.3 million residents and more than 75 million visitors in Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola and Seminole Counties.

