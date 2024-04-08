Data4Cure, Inc.: Data4Cure Announces a Late-Breaking Abstract to Be Presented at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2024 / Data4Cure, a leading biomedical data-to-knowledge company, today announced a late-breaking research poster presentation at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place from April 5 to April 10, 2024, in San Diego, California.

Data4Cure researchers will demonstrate how the company's Biomedical Intelligence platform enables deep interrogation and actionable insights from a large-scale single-cell atlas focused on immunotherapy response and resistance. The Single-Cell Immune Checkpoint Inhibition Atlas (ICI Atlas), encompassing over 4 million cells integrated using a deep learning model, is now available to selected partners and customers on Data4Cure's Biomedical Intelligence® Cloud. It provides insights on the determinants of immunotherapy response and resistance across 19 cancer types, establishing further support for many previously characterized factors and highlighting potential novel factors driving the cancer-immune system interplay.

"We are excited to share our latest research at AACR 2024," said Janusz Dutkowski, Ph.D., Data4Cure's CEO and Co-founder. "Our latest work highlights the importance of integrating, harmonizing and learning from vast amounts of high-throughput data to understand the complexities of cancer-immune interactions. We believe that the development of comprehensive resources such as the ICI Atlas along with associated AI models is essential to better understand cancer biology and pave the way to new cancer therapies. We look forward to engaging with fellow scientists and pharmaceutical researchers at AACR 2024 to foster new partnerships and collaborations and help drive progress in cancer research."

Presentation overview:

Title: Interrogating the cancer-immunity cycle through the lens of a large-scale single-cell atlas of immune checkpoint inhibition response and resistance

Abstract number: LB248 / 9. The abstract is available on the AACR website.

Session title: Late-Breaking Research: Bioinformatics, Computational Biology, Systems Biology, and Convergent Science 2

Session date & time: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM PT

About Data4Cure Inc.:

Data4Cure helps pharmaceutical and biotech organizations turn data into knowledge and insights to drive drug discovery and development. We do this through the Biomedical Intelligence® Cloud Platform, which provides a comprehensive set of bioinformatics and AI tools and technologies for semantic data integration, data analysis and knowledge extraction and integration. The platform is powered by an extensive knowledge graph with over 3 billion relations, continuously updated using new data and literature-driven knowledge.

Learn more at https://www.data4cure.com

