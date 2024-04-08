Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2024) - Eric Sprott announces that today, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, purchased 100,000 common shares (Shares) of EarthLabs Inc., over the TSX Venture Exchange (representing approximately 0.07% of the outstanding shares on non-diluted basis) at a price of $0.19 per share for aggregate consideration of $19,000.

Prior to the acquisition of Shares, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned 23,681,332 Shares representing approximately 17.2% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. As a result of the acquisition of Shares, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns 23,781,332 Shares representing approximately 17.3% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. The acquisition combined with prior treasury issuances of Shares resulted in a decrease in holdings, on a partially diluted basis, of approximately 2.6% since the date of the last filing of an early warning report.

The Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

EarthLabs is located at 69 Yonge St. Suite 200, Toronto, Ontario, M5E 1K3. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on EarthLabs's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 7 King Street East, Suite 1106, Toronto, ON M5C 3C5).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/204771

SOURCE: Eric Sprott