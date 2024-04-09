Avant Brands Inc.: Avant Brands Issues Correction to Recently Announced Private Placement

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2024 / Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BU0) ("Avant" or the "Company"), a leading producer of innovative and award-winning cannabis products, has issued a correction to the Company's recently announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering").

In today's prior release, dated April 8, 2024, it was stated that each Unit would consist of one common share (a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant.

The Company clarifies that each Unit will instead consist of one Common Share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant").

Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.12 for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Offering. The gross proceeds from the Offering will be primarily used for general working capital purposes. The Company anticipates receiving a lead order totalling $600,000 from an existing strategic investor, reflecting their ongoing support and belief in Avant's strategic direction and potential for growth.

The Offering will consist of up to 45,751,623 Units at a price of $0.085 per Unit to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,888,888. The Offering is expected to close on or about April 30, 2024, or on such other date or dates as the Company may determine.

Any securities to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and a day from the closing date of the Offering in accordance with the rules and policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), and applicable Canadian securities laws and such other further restrictions as may apply under foreign securities laws. The Offering remains subject to the approval of the TSX.

It is anticipated that insiders of the Company may participate in the Offering. By virtue of their participation, the Offering would constitute a "related party transaction" under applicable securities laws. The Company expects to release a material change report including details with respect to the related party transaction less than 21 days prior to the closing of the Offering, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances so as to be able to avail itself of potential financing opportunities and complete the Offering in an expeditious manner. As the related party transaction will not exceed specified limits and will constitute a distribution of securities for cash, it is expected that neither a formal valuation nor minority shareholder approval will be required in connection with the Offering.

The securities mentioned in this press release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Avant Brands Inc.

Avant is an innovative, market-leading premium cannabis company. Avant has multiple operational production facilities across Canada, which produce high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products based on unique and exceptional cultivars.

Avant offers a comprehensive product portfolio catering to recreational, medical, and export markets. Our renowned consumer brands, including BLK MKT, Tenzo, Cognoscente, flowr and Treehugger, are available in key recreational markets across Canada. Avant's products are distributed globally to Australia, Israel and Germany, with its flagship brand BLK MKT currently being sold in Israel. Additionally, Avant's medical cannabis brand, GreenTec, serves qualified patients nationwide through its GreenTec Medical portal and trusted medical cannabis partners.

Avant is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: AVNT) and accessible to international investors through the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX:AVTBF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA:1BU0). Headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia, Avant operates in strategic locations, including British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.

For more information about Avant, including access to investor presentations and details about its consumer brands, please visit www.avantbrands.ca.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations at Avant Brands Inc.

1-800-351-6358

ir@avantbrands.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance, the Offering, the use of proceeds, anticipated participation by certain investors in the private placement, and the TSX acceptance of the Offering. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: expectations for economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical fact but instead reflects management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: expectations regarding future growth and expansion; regulatory and licensing risks; changes in consumer demand and preferences; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets and inflation-related risks; the global regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, including political risks and risks relating to regulatory change; compliance with extensive government regulation; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; the risk that the private placement may not be completed on the terms anticipated, or at all or that, if completed, that the actual use of proceeds may differ from those originally intended; and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form dated February 28, 2024, filed with Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Avant Brands Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com