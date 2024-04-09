ThoughtSpot Named Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Data - Business Intelligence

While recognizing ThoughtSpot's Google Cloud Partner Award win, the company announces deeper integrations with Google's Gemini Models

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 08, 2024, the AI-Powered Analytics company, today announced it has been named the 2024 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award for Data - Business Intelligence. Simultaneously, ThoughtSpot has announced new integrations with Google's Gemini models to help organizations unlock unprecedented value from their investments in the Google Cloud ecosystem, unleash their team's creativity, and capitalize on opportunities like never before.



Delivering transformational value to the Google Cloud ecosystem

As companies continue to move to the cloud and grapple with exploding data volumes, the challenges with legacy analytics systems, predicated on experts spoonfeeding curated insights to business counterparts, have become insurmountable. At the same time, advances in GenAI promise to fundamentally recast the role of analytics, with humans empowered like never before to express ideas, ask questions, and solve problems leveraging data. Doing so will enable companies to spark their own Data Renaissance and reimagine every component of their businesses.

With ThoughtSpot and Google Cloud, people are at the center of data-driven decision making. The award recognizes the business value and increased success that ThoughtSpot is delivering to hundreds of joint customers including CNA Insurance, CVS Health, Bambuser, Priceline, Wells Fargo, and Endeavor Group. With ThoughtSpot and Google Cloud, companies around the world are transforming data into actionable insights across their organization, maximizing the value of their cloud investments as they put GenAI to work for their business.

"ThoughtSpot alongside Google Cloud's BigQuery is a cornerstone of Cox 2M's data strategy, enabling us to empower our teams with generative AI-powered solutions we can trust. By harnessing natural language querying, we've unlocked the power of data for every user, allowing them to ask questions in their own words and receive reliable AI-powered answers instantly," said Josh Horton, Director of Data Strategy and Analytics at Cox2M. "We're excited about ThoughtSpot's integration roadmap with Gemini models, and anticipate an even greater unlock for our users with Change Analysis leveraging Gemini models. This partnership not only accelerates data-driven decisions but fosters innovation and speed in bringing new ideas to market, driving tangible value for Cox 2M and our customers."

"Core to our data strategy and vision at OVO Energy, is to empower our broader teams with self-service analytics. To date, ThoughtSpot, alongside BigQuery, has enabled us to put data in the hands of our people and encourage them to ask any question of our data, and get reliable answers they can quickly act upon," said Dr. Katie Russell, Director of Data & AI at OVO. "Features within Liveboards, like pinning answers and AI-generated insights, make it easier to empower our people to answer their own questions, in turn expediting the speed of data-driven decision making. This gives time back to our data teams, enabling us to continue our mission of leveraging data and AI for good, as we strive to decarbonize homes and empower our customers."

Going deeper with integrations with Gemini models

As businesses witness the rebirth of analytics powered by the rise of GenAI, ThoughtSpot is continuing to innovate with Google Cloud to help customers transform their businesses in the Data Renaissance. The partnership continues to deepen as ThoughtSpot announces plans for new integrations with Gemini models, including:

Integrating Gemini models to power ThoughtSpot's Change Analysis feature. This capability, currently in beta, gives users a 360° view of change drivers in their business. Using machine learning and Gemini models, ThoughtSpot delivers meaningful drivers behind KPI changes in seconds, so users can quickly get to the root cause of changes that are affecting their business.

Integrating Gemini models to power ThoughtSpot's Liveboard summaries. This feature will provide customers with AI-powered insights across the most important metrics on any Liveboard. With ThoughtSpot's Gemini models integration, customers will see GenAI-powered insights showing what has changed, change drivers, as well as trend changes and anomalies in their metrics.

Enter the GenAI-powered search experience with ThoughtSpot Sage. Customers will have advanced human-in-the-loop feedback that ensures business relevancy with Sage leveraging Gemini models. Built on the world's most robust relationship search engine, with enterprise-grade security, customers will benefit from the power of Gemini models and ThoughtSpot Sage to ask business questions in natural language.



"Today's recognition by Google Cloud is a testament to our joint product innovations. As we elevate our partnership with Google Cloud and and put the strength of Gemini models to work, our customers will benefit from the power of choice as they pursue their own journey in becoming a data-driven organization, backed by best-in-breed technologies," said Sumeet Arora, Chief Development Officer, ThoughtSpot. "Crucially, our customers can move forward with confidence, leveraging ThoughtSpot and Google Cloud's data cloud capabilities to make data's impact visible, while making the work they do to analyze data invisible."

In addition to the new integrations with Gemini models, ThoughtSpot has also achieved Google Cloud Ready - AlloyDB Designation for Cloud SQL and AlloyDB for PostgreSQL, and Google Cloud Ready - Cloud SQL Designation for Cloud SQL, evidencing ThoughtSpot's robust offerings across the Google Cloud ecosystem. These designations recognize partner solutions that have met a core set of functional requirements and have been validated in collaboration with Google Cloud engineering teams.

Building on a rich partnership

win comes on the heels of its partnership with Google Cloud announced last year, and signifies how together they are empowering businesses to spark their own Data Renaissance. ThoughtSpot's new integrations follow several new offerings and capabilities brought to market in the last year, including:

ThoughtSpot's SaaS offering built directly on Google Cloud. While customers had been able to run ThoughtSpot directly on their data in BigQuery, ThoughtSpot's SaaS offering is now built directly on Google Cloud. This gives customers the flexibility to choose not only the cloud data platform of their choice for specific use cases, but the public cloud they want to build on.

ThoughtSpot integration with Looker Modeler. Customers can model, transform, and define metrics in their data using Looker's Semantic Model and Looker Modeler, giving them confidence and trust to empower their teams at scale. Then, anybody can use ThoughtSpot to explore and endlessly drill into this data with natural language search, embed business monitoring and anomaly detection, and create interactive Liveboards that take users well beyond static dashboards.

ThoughtSpot for Sheets integration with Google Cloud and Google Connected Sheets. In 2022, ThoughtSpot launched ThoughtSpot for Sheets, a free plug in for individuals who want to use Google Sheets for data analysis. ThoughtSpot Sheets Analytics now integrates with Google Connected Sheets and can now use ThoughtSpot Sheets Analytics, including leveraging large language models, on data directly in BigQuery and Looker to create and consume AI-generated insights.

New ways to try and buy ThoughtSpot. ThoughtSpot SaaS is available on Google Cloud Marketplace, the BigQuery Partner Center, and Google Workspace Marketplace. Customers can also use their committed spend and credits on Google Cloud Marketplace to purchase ThoughtSpot. This provides organizations with multiple ways to experience, purchase, and deploy the combined power of ThoughtSpot and Google Cloud with ease.

"Google Cloud's Partner Awards celebrate the transformative impact and value that partners have delivered for customers," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce ThoughtSpot as a 2024 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and recognize their achievements enabling customer success from the past year."

Learn more about how ThoughtSpot and Google can help you achieve your innovation goals, or try ThoughtSpot for free today.

