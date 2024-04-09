PERSYST technology to streamline product identification for enhanced client experience

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the world's leading developer and manufacturer of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) persistent memory solutions, announced today the new brand name PERSYST for its persistent memory product family Everspin's initiative to simplify product identification beyond conventional alphanumeric identifiers promises to make selecting the right solutions easier for clients. The company's legacy toggle MRAM parallel and serial products, 1Gb ST-DDR4 and new EMxxLX xSPI Industrial STT-MRAM will reside under the PERSYST brand.

The PERSYST family of products represents the unique combination of RAM-like speed and latency with non-volatility. With virtually unlimited endurance, PERSYST provides the speed and persistence to capture critical data continuously. It's perfect for use in a variety of industries, such as, automation, robotics, networking, data storage, AI, healthcare, gaming and FPGA.

"Known for unparalleled persistence, durability, and performance our PERSYST products are used for critical applications where data security is essential," said Sanjeev Aggarwal, president and CEO of Everspin Technologies. "Our MRAM solutions stand out for their ability to secure and reliably safeguard critical data. This capability underscores the value of our technology in ensuring operational efficiency and reliability in high-stakes environments."

Everspin is at Embedded World 2024 in Nuremberg, Germany, with a new booth experience that provides static demonstrations of EMxxLX PERSYST products. This includes an STM32-based demonstration and a comparative benchmarking of EMxxLX against NOR flash. Everspin also will collaborate with Synaptic Labs to showcase EMxxLX's integration with the xSPI controller on an FPGA evaluation board. Visit Everspin at Stand 548 in Hall 3.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world's leading provider of magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry's most robust, highest-performance non-volatile memory for industrial IoT, data centers and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.

