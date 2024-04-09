InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - April 9th

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / The Company announces that on 08 April 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.
Date of purchase:
08 April 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
153,276
Lowest price paid per share:
£ 78.4800
Highest price paid per share:
£ 79.7400
Average price paid per share:
£ 79.2754
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 164,052,992 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,006,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 153,276 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 08 April 2024
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
89,000
30,840
25,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 79.7200
£ 79.7400
£ 79.6800
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 78.4800
£ 78.5000
£ 78.5400
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 79.2739
£ 79.2868
£ 79.2742
