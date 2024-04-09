BWA Group Plc - Issue of Equity and Director / PDMR Shareholdings

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.

9 April 2024

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Issue of Equity and Director / PDMR Shareholdings

BWA (AQSE: BWAP), which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, announces that it has allotted a total of 15,600,000 ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), at a price of 0.5 pence per share, in part settlement of fees (in respect of the six months ended 31 March 2024), to certain directors, and in settlement of an amount owing to a director in settlement of loan notes advanced in 2023 (the "New Shares"). A total of £78,000 of liabilities have been capitalised through the issue of the New Shares.

Application will be made for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective on 15 April 2024 ("Admission").

Following this issue, the interests of the directors receiving New Shares in the enlarged issued share capital of the Company are as follows:

Shareholder Number of New Shares Total Ordinary Shares Held % of Ordinary Shares Held James Butterfield 2,100,000 60,969,768 7.63 Jonathan Wearing1 13,500,000 141,290,000 17.68

Mr Wearing's holding includes Tricastle Investments Limited, a company he controls.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the Company will have 799,173,147 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Following Admission, the figure of 799,173,147 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated

Name James Butterfield Reason for notification Director of BWA Group Plc Initial Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction

platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor BWA Group Plc LEI 213800XG3K7PTAAG8630 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.5p each Identification code ISIN: GB0033877555 Nature of the transaction Allotment of Ordinary Shares in part settlement of remuneration Price(s) and

volume(s) 2,100,000

Ordinary Shares at 0.5p per share Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price N/A Date of the transaction 8 Apr 2024 Place of the transaction N/A

Name Jonathan Wearing Reason for notification Director of BWA Group Plc Initial Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction

platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor BWA Group Plc LEI 213800XG3K7PTAAG8630 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.5p each Identification code ISIN: GB0033877555 Nature of the transaction Allotment of Ordinary Shares in part settlement of remuneration Price(s) and

volume(s) 2,500,000

Ordinary Shares at 0.5p per share Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price N/A Date of the transaction 8 Apr 2024 Place of the transaction N/A