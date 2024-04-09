Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Half-year Report

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

Half-Yearly Results for the six months ended 31 January 2024

Financial Highlights

During the six months ended 31 January 2024, Fidelity Asian Values PLC reported a Net Asset Value (NAV) total return of -2.4% and an Ordinary Share Price total return of -2.5%.

The Comparative Index, the MSCI All Countries ex Japan Small Cap Index, returned +3.6%.

The Portfolio Managers remain focused on investing in good business, run by good management teams, available at a suitable margin of safety.

PORTFOLIO MANAGERS' HALF-YEARLY REVIEW

PERFORMANCE REVIEW

Over the six month period ended 31 January 2024, the net asset value ("NAV") total return of Fidelity Asian Values PLC was -2.4%, underperforming the Comparative Index, the MSCI All Countries Asia ex Japan Small Cap Index (net) total return (in sterling terms), which was +3.6%. Over the same period, the Company's share price total return was -2.5%. Whilst the Company's discount was 5.7% at the reporting period end, it widened to around 10% at the end of March, however, it was trading narrower than its peer group.

COMPANY'S NAV, SHARE PRICE AND COMPARATIVE INDEX TOTAL RETURNS (AS AT 31 JANUARY 2024)





NAV

total return

(%) Share Price

total return

(%) Comparative

Index total

return (%) Tenure (since 1 April 2015) +107.4 +123.2 +118.5 5 Years +46.0 +33.1 +63.6 3 Years +28.5 +27.5 +21.9 1 Year -1.5 -2.5 +7.5 6 Months -2.4 -2.5 +3.6 3 Months +0.2 +5.4 +6.0 ========= ========= =========

Source: Fidelity International, 31 January 2024. Total returns include net income reinvested. Comparative Index: MSCI All countries Asia ex Japan Small Cap Index (net) total return (in sterling terms).

Our stock selection continued to contribute positively to the Company's relative performance versus the Comparative Index. However, our market selection was a drag against a backdrop of continued divergence in country performance (see table below on country attribution). Small cap stocks in India rose by 26.7% and those in Taiwan gained by 9.6% during the six month review period. In contrast, small cap stocks in China and Hong Kong fell by 28.2% and 18.4% respectively. Since our investment process can lead us to take contrarian positions in undervalued businesses, our combined exposure to China and Hong Kong was close to its historical high (six month average of 40.6% versus the Index average weight of 13.0%). China and Hong Kong continue to underperform and have dragged down the Company's relative returns compared to the Index in the period under review. However, stock selection has been positive, and valuations remain attractive.

COUNTRY ATTRIBUTION OVER 6 MONTHS TO 31 JANUARY 2024

Average weight (%) Contribution to relative returns (%)

Company

(%) Index

(%) Relative

(%) Stock

selection Market

selection

Total Korea (South) +7.8 +16.1 -8.3 +1.4 +1.2 +2.6 ASEAN +20.7 +15.1 +5.6 +1.8 -1.2 +0.6 Others +12.2 0.0 +12.2 -0.4 0.0 -0.4 Taiwan +1.8 +25.3 -23.5 +0.4 -1.3 -0.9 India +20.0 +30.5 -10.5 -0.6 -2.1 -2.7 China & Hong Kong +40.6 +13.0 +27.6 +4.5 -9.0 -4.5 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total Primary Assets +103.1 +100.0 +3.1 +7.1 -12.4 -5.3 Cash & others -3.1 0.0 -3.1 -0.7 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total 100.0 100.0 0.0 -6.0 ========= ========= ========= =========

Source: Fidelity International, 31 January 2024. Index: MSCI All countries Asia ex Japan Small Cap Index (net) total return (in sterling terms).

In contrast to China and Hong Kong, small cap stocks in India and Taiwan continued to perform well despite their exuberant valuations. As a result, four of our five top contributors were Indian companies and four out of five of our top detractors were from China as can be seen from the tables below.

KEY CONTRIBUTORS OVER SIX MONTHS (AS AT 31 JANUARY 2024)





Order Security Average

Active Weight

(%)

Gain/Loss

(%) Contribution

to Portfolio

Returns (%) Top 5 1 PTC India +2.1 +113.2 +1.5 2 LIC Housing Finance +1.1 +49.5 +0.5 3 Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) +2.7 +24.0 +0.5 4 Granules India +2.1 +28.8 +0.5 5 Axis Bank +3.7 +11.9 +0.3 --------------- --------------- --------------- Total +3.3 =========

Source: Fidelity International, 31 January 2024.

KEY DETRACTORS OVER SIX MONTHS (AS AT 31 JANUARY 2024)





Order Security Average

Active Weight

(%)

Gain/Loss

(%) Contribution

to Portfolio

Returns (%) Top 5 1 China Overseas Grand Oceans Group +1.2 -53.4 -1.0 2 China Yongda Automobiles Services +1.1 -41.2 -0.5 3 Zhongsheng Group +0.7 -51.9 -0.5 4 Focus Media Information Technology +1.8 -23.8 -0.5 5 Arwana Citramulia +1.7 -22.9 -0.5 --------------- --------------- --------------- Total -3.0 =========

Source: Fidelity International, 31 January 2024.

The detractors were essentially Chinese consumer-related companies (China Yongda Automobile Services, Zhongsheng Group and Focus Media Information Technology) and the real estate company China Overseas Grand Oceans Group, which fell due to weak demand and negative investor sentiment. Indonesia's largest ceramic tiles maker Arwana Citramulia also suffered weak demand due to project delays ahead of the country's elections. We believe these to be temporary losses and continue to own the businesses for their longer-term growth prospects and attractive valuations.

On the other hand, our holdings in India (PTC India, Granules India, LIC Housing Finance and Axis Bank) and Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) contributed the most to the Company's relative performance. We continue to have a positive outlook on most of these stocks as they still offer a sufficient margin of safety. We trimmed our exposure to PTC India and Granules India as a result of strong performance and a reduced margin of safety.

India's fourth largest mortgage financier LIC Housing Finance was the second largest contributor to returns and is one of the top 10 positions in the Company. As it is promoted by Life Insurance Corporation, India's largest and 100% government owned insurance company, it has access to low-cost funds, helping it to focus mainly on prime borrowers and maintain high returns on equity and strong asset quality. This sustainable low to mid-teen return on equity generator and book value compounder is currently trading at par with its one year forward book value and seven times its one year forward earnings.

INVESTMENT STRATEGY

Our investment strategy is to continue to focus on investing in good businesses, run by good management teams and available at a suitable margin of safety. Our investment process leads us to high quality undervalued businesses and a consistent value tilt.

We believe our approach to investing helps to generate sustainable performance for the Company in the long-term. Although our value style has underperformed the growth style in recent years, we believe this headwind should, at some point, become a tailwind. Small cap value stocks are currently trading at close to all-time high discounts relative to both their large cap and (as can be seen from the chart in the Half-Yearly Report) their small cap growth counterparts. Value stocks also generate superior earnings growth over time compared to growth stocks and provide better cash returns, in terms of dividends.

Macro-economic trends are difficult to forecast for anyone and building a portfolio of stocks based on such views is even more challenging. However, we do believe macro risks are more short-term in nature and owning businesses which are better quality than the market at attractive valuations has been the bedrock of our investment process for over a decade.

It has served us well in the last ten years and should continue to reward us well for the future. As can be seen from the charts in the Half-Yearly Report, the Return on Equity of our portfolio has frequently been at a premium to the market while the Price to Earnings ratio of our holdings is at a significant discount.

OUTLOOK

We are comfortable with the Company's portfolio as it stands today. We continue to have an overweight exposure to China since we are finding a significant margin of safety in owning several well-financed and well-run businesses. As the world's second largest economy, where consumption is expanding as a share of GDP, we believe that both earnings and multiples of our Chinese holdings will re-rate favourably from depressed levels. Conversely, our relative exposure to India is close to our historical low as the small cap index in India is now 40% more expensive than Asian small caps and 30% more expensive than Indian large caps. In India and Indonesia, we have focused on well-run financial companies which have attractive valuations. These are good long-term compounders as credit is under-penetrated and the well managed banks have significant industry tail winds. Meanwhile, we continue to avoid areas that most investors find fashionable, such as AI-driven technology hardware in Taiwan and Korea. The sector has seen a capex boom post COVID due to higher-than-average demand. We are seeing earnings downgrades as new supplies come in and demand falls back, as the AI hype subsides. This strategy has served us well in the past ten years and we believe it will continue to reward us well over the future.

NITIN BAJAJAJINKYA DHAVALE

Portfolio ManagerCo-Portfolio Manager

8 April 2024 8 April 2024

TWENTY LARGEST HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JANUARY 2024

The Asset Exposures shown below measure exposure to market price movements as a result of owning shares, corporate bonds, equity linked notes and derivative instruments. The Fair Value is the actual value of the portfolio as reported on the Balance Sheet. Where a contract for difference ("CFD") is held, the Fair Value reflects the profit or loss on the contract since it was opened and is based on how much the price of the underlying share has moved.

Fair

Value

£'000 Asset Exposure £'000 %1 Long Exposures - shares unless otherwise stated Axis Bank Private sector bank 15,781 4.2 15,781 Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) (shares and corporate bond) Banking institution 13,801 3.7 13,801 HDFC Bank Private sector bank 12,623 3.4 12,623 Genpact (shares and long CFD) Global professional services firm delivering digital transformation for businesses 11,120 3.0 7,110 Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Producer of packaged food products 10,753 2.9 10,753 Bank Mandiri (Persero) Banking institution 10,495 2.8 10,495 PTC India Provider of power trading solutions in India 9,855 2.6 9,855 LIC Housing Finance Housing finance company 9,377 2.5 9,377 BOC Aviation (long CFDs) Global aircraft operating leasing company 8,880 2.4 100 Granules India Pharmaceutical manufacturing company 8,349 2.2 8,349 Galaxy Entertainment Group (long CFD) Developer and operator of integrated entertainment and resort facilities 7,964 2.1 59 CapitaLand India Trust (shares and long CFD) Property trust 7,029 1.9 6,284 Chow Sang Sang Holdings International (shares and long CFD) Jewellery retailer 6,992 1.9 6,311 Gold Road Resources Gold production and exploration company 6,273 1.7 6,273 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (long CFDs) Developer, manufacturer and distributor of semiconductor related products 6,243 1.7 606 Focus Media Information Technology (shares and equity linked notes) Advertising solution provider 6,223 1.7 6,223 Ciputra Development Property developer 6,127 1.6 6,127 Arwana Citramulia Ceramics manufacturer 5,845 1.5 5,845 Crystal International Group (shares and long CFD) Manufacturer of clothing 5,702 1.5 5,453 Federal Bank Private sector bank 5,500 1.5 5,500 --------------- --------------- --------------- Twenty largest long exposures 174,932 46.8 146,925 Other long exposures 242,569 64.9 220,268 --------------- --------------- --------------- Total long exposures before futures (142 holdings) 417,501 111.7 367,193 ========= ========= ========= Add: long futures MSCI All Countries Asia ex Japan Index Future 15/03/2024 3,773 1.0 (49) Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Future 27/09/2024 (call option) 1,621 0.4 260 --------------- --------------- --------------- Total long exposures 422,895 113.1 367,404 ========= ========= ========= Short exposures Short CFDs (11 holdings) 12,440 3.3 649 Short future (1 holding) 1,538 0.4 (98) Call option (1 holding) 16 - - --------------- --------------- --------------- Total short exposures 13,994 3.7 551 ========= ========= ========= Gross Asset Exposure2 436,889 116.8 ========= ========= Portfolio Fair Value3 367,955 Net current assets (excluding derivative assets and liabilities) 6,023 --------------- Total Shareholders' Funds/Net Assets 373,978 =========

1 Asset Exposure (as defined in the Glossary of Terms in the Half-Yearly Report) is expressed as a percentage of Total Shareholders' Funds.

2 Gross Asset Exposure comprises market exposure to investments of £368,002,000 plus market exposure to derivative instruments of £68,887,000.

3 Portfolio Fair Value comprises investments of £368,002,000 plus derivative assets of £1,872,000 less derivative liabilities of £1,919,000.

INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT AND DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

BOARD CHANGES AND SUCCESSION

The Board has a careful succession plan in place. As part of this plan, Kate Bolsover stepped down from the Board at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on 29 November 2023. On the same date, Clare Brady succeeded her as Chairman. Matthew Sutherland succeeded Mrs Brady as the Senior Independent Director. Sally Macdonald took over from Michael Warren as the Chairman of the Management Engagement Committee from 3 April 2024.

As was reported in the Annual Report for the year ended 31 July 2023, Mr Warren agreed to stay on the Board for an additional year beyond his nine year tenure to ensure that institutional and historical knowledge of the Company, as well as his marketing expertise, was not lost. He will retire from the Board at the conclusion of the AGM in November 2024.

A recruitment process has been conducted for his replacement as a non-executive Director using the services of Cornforth Consulting, an external consultant that has no association with the Company. As a result of this process, Lucy Costa Duarte will be appointed to the Board with effect from 1 June 2024. This will ensure a smooth handover before Mr Warren steps down from the Board. Mrs Costa Duarte is a specialist in marketing strategy and investment relations in the investment trust sector. She is a Marketing Ambassador for the Association of Investment Companies, a non-executive Director of MIGO Opportunities Trust plc and a part-time Director of Investor Relations for Schroders - International Biotechnology Trust plc. She is a past director at Citigroup where she headed the emerging markets Equity Capital Markets team in London.

APPOINTMENT OF CO-PORTFOLIO MANAGER

Ajinkya Dhavale has been appointed as the Company's Co-Portfolio Manager to support and closely work alongside the Portfolio Manager, Nitin Bajaj. He has extensive experience in Asian markets and companies and shares a common investment approach and complementary investment experience with the Portfolio Manager. Mr Dhavale's appointment helps to strengthen the investment process and manage key person risk.

DISCOUNT MANAGEMENT AND SHARE REPURCHASES

The Board closely monitors the Company's share price discount to its NAV and will undertake active discount management where necessary, the primary purpose of which is to limit discount volatility. Repurchases of ordinary shares are made at the discretion of the Board, within guidelines set by it and considering prevailing market conditions. Shares will only be repurchased in the market at prices below the prevailing NAV per ordinary share, thereby resulting in an enhancement to the NAV per ordinary share. In order to assist in managing the discount, the Board has shareholder approval to hold in Treasury any ordinary shares repurchased by the Company, rather than cancelling them. Any shares held in Treasury would only be reissued at NAV per ordinary share or at a premium to NAV per ordinary share.

There has been market volatility in the reporting period, and at times the Company's discount has widened in reaction to this. The Board, therefore, approved the repurchase of 137,825 ordinary shares into Treasury during the six month reporting period. Since then and up to the latest practicable date of this report, a further 337,980 ordinary shares have been repurchased into Treasury.

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The Board, with the assistance of the Manager (FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited), has developed a risk matrix which, as part of the risk management and internal controls process, identifies the key existing and emerging risks and uncertainties faced by the Company.

The Board considers that the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Company continue to fall into the following categories: economic, political and market; investment performance (including the use of derivatives and gearing); cybercrime and information security; level of discount to net asset value; key person; environmental, social and governance (ESG); business continuity and operational (including third-party service providers); and shareholder relationship risks. Other risks facing the Company are tax and regulatory risks. Information on each of these risks is given on pages 28 to 32 in the Strategic Report section of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 July 2023 which can be found on the Company's pages of the Manager's website at www.fidelity.co.uk/asianvalues.

Whilst the principal risks and uncertainties remain the same as at the last year end, the magnitude of their uncertainty continues to grow with the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Geopolitical tensions, such as those between the US and China, and China and Taiwan, are exacerbating economic headwinds, such as the cost of living crisis; inflation; high interest rates; food supply crisis; and the threat of cyberattacks on critical infrastructure. The Board remains vigilant about the changing scale of such risks.

Climate change continues to be a key principal risk confronting asset managers and their investors. Globally, climate change effects are already being experienced in the form of changing weather patterns. Climate change can potentially impact the operations of investee companies, their supply chains and their customers. Additional risks may also arise from increased regulations, costs and net-zero programmes which can all impact investment returns. The Board notes that the Manager has integrated ESG considerations, including climate change, into the Company's investment process. The Board will continue to monitor how this may impact the Company as a risk, the main risk being the impact on investment valuations and potentially shareholder returns.

Investors should be prepared for market fluctuations and remember that holding shares in the Company should be considered to be a long-term investment. The Investment Company structure means that the Portfolio Managers are not required to trade to meet investor redemptions and so they are able to hold investments for a longer period.

The Manager has appropriate business continuity and operational resilience plans in place to ensure the continued provision of services. This includes investment team key activities, which also covers portfolio managers, analysts and trading/support functions. The Manager reviews its operational resilience strategies on an ongoing basis and continues to take all reasonable steps in meeting its regulatory obligations, assess its ability to continue operating and the steps it needs to take to serve and support its clients, including the Board. It has an appropriate control environment in place.

The Company's other third-party service providers also have similar measures in place to ensure that business disruption is kept to a minimum.

TRANSACTIONS WITH THE MANAGER AND RELATED PARTIES

The Manager has delegated the Company's portfolio management of assets and company secretariat services to FIL Investments International. Transactions with the Manager and related party transactions with the Directors are disclosed in Note 13 to the Financial Statements below.

GOING CONCERN STATEMENT

The Directors have considered the Company's investment objective, risk management policies, liquidity risk, credit risk, capital management policies and procedures, the nature of its portfolio, its expenditure and cash flow projections. The Directors, having considered the liquidity of the Company's portfolio of investments (being mainly securities which are readily realisable) and the projected income and expenditure, are satisfied that the Company is financially sound and has adequate resources to meet all of its liabilities and ongoing expenses and can continue in operational existence for a period of at least twelve months from the date of this Half-Yearly Report.

This conclusion also takes into account the Board's assessment of the ongoing risks as outlined above.

Accordingly, the Financial Statements of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis.

Continuation votes are held every five years and the next continuation vote will be put to shareholders at the AGM in 2026.

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Disclosure and Transparency Rules ("DTR") of the UK Listing Authority require the Directors to confirm their responsibilities in relation to the preparation and publication of the Interim Management Report and Financial Statements.

The Directors confirm to the best of their knowledge that:

a) the condensed set of Financial Statements contained within the Half-Yearly Report has been prepared in accordance with the Financial Reporting Council's Standard FRS 104: Interim Financial Reporting; and

b) the Portfolio Managers' Half-Yearly Review and the Interim Management Report above include a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R and 4.2.8R.

The Half-Yearly Report has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's Independent Auditor.

The Half-Yearly Report was approved by the Board on 8 April 2024 and the above responsibility statement was signed on its behalf by Clare Brady, Chairman.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

FIL INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL

8 April 2024

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 JANUARY 2024



Six months ended 31 January 2024

unaudited Six months ended 31 January 2023

unaudited Year ended 31 July 2023

audited



Notes Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 (Losses)/gains on investments - (4,905) (4,905) - 26,445 26,445 - 29,025 29,025 (Losses)/gains on derivative instruments - (6,058) (6,058) - 5,111 5,111 - 1,781 1,781 Income 4 6,960 - 6,960 7,032 - 7,032 17,773 - 17,773 Investment management fees 5 (1,362) (389) (1,751) (1,316) 77 (1,239) (2,644) (281) (2,925) Other expenses (522) - (522) (484) - (484) (988) - (988) Foreign exchange gains - 327 327 - 1,386 1,386 - 1,089 1,089 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Net return/(loss) on ordinary activities before finance costs and taxation 5,076 (11,025) (5,949) 5,232 33,019 38,251 14,141 31,614 45,755 Finance costs 6 (1,220) - (1,220) (829) - (829) (1,997) - (1,997) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Net return/(loss) on ordinary activities before taxation 3,856 (11,025) (7,169) 4,403 33,019 37,422 12,144 31,614 43,758 Taxation on return/(loss) on ordinary activities 7 (409) (1,945) (2,354) (437) (1,059) (1,496) (1,238) (2,882) (4,120) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Net return/(loss) on ordinary activities after taxation for the period 3,447 (12,970) (9,523) 3,966 31,960 35,926 10,906 28,732 39,638 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Return/(loss) per ordinary share 8 4.80p (18.07p) (13.27p) 5.51p 44.39p 49.90p 15.17p 39.95p 55.12p ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

The Company does not have any other comprehensive income. Accordingly, the net return/(loss) on ordinary activities after taxation for the period is also the total comprehensive income for the period and no separate Statement of Comprehensive Income has been presented.

The total column of this statement represents the Income Statement of the Company. The revenue and capital columns are supplementary and presented for information purposes as recommended by the Statement of Recommended Practice issued by the AIC.

No operations were acquired or discontinued in the period and all items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 JANUARY 2024













Notes

Share

capital

£'000 Share

premium

account

£'000 Capital

redemption

reserve

£'000 Other non-

distributable

reserve

£'000

Capital

reserve

£'000

Revenue

reserve

£'000 Total

shareholders'

funds

£'000 Six months ended 31 January 2024 (unaudited) Total shareholders' funds at 31 July 2023 18,895 50,501 3,197 7,367 299,562 15,055 394,577 Net (loss)/return on ordinary activities after taxation for the period - - - - (12,970) 3,447 (9,523) Repurchase of ordinary shares 11 - - - - (677) - (677) Dividend paid to shareholders 9 - - - - - (10,399) (10,399) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total shareholders' funds at 31 January 2024 18,895 50,501 3,197 7,367 285,915 8,103 373,978 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Six months ended 31 January 2023 (unaudited) Total shareholders' funds at 31 July 2022 18,895 50,501 3,197 7,367 273,448 14,215 367,623 Net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the period - - - - 31,960 3,966 35,926 Repurchase of ordinary shares 11 - - - - (2,603) - (2,603) Dividend paid to shareholders 9 - - - - - (10,066) (10,066) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total shareholders' funds at 31 January 2023 18,895 50,501 3,197 7,367 302,805 8,115 390,880 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Year ended 31 July 2023 (audited) Total shareholders' funds at 31 July 2022 18,895 50,501 3,197 7,367 273,448 14,215 367,623 Net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the year - - - - 28,732 10,906 39,638 Repurchase of ordinary shares 11 - - - - (2,618) - (2,618) Dividend paid to shareholders 9 - - - - - (10,066) (10,066) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total shareholders' funds at 31 July 2023 18,895 50,501 3,197 7,367 299,562 15,055 394,577 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

BALANCE SHEET AS AT 31 JANUARY 2024

Company number 3183919









Notes 31.01.24

unaudited

£'000 31.07.23

audited

£'000 31.01.23

unaudited

£'000 Fixed assets Investments 10 368,002 377,631 368,054 --------------- --------------- --------------- Current assets Derivative instruments 10 1,872 1,758 1,988 Debtors 3,054 3,556 2,638 Amounts held at futures clearing houses and brokers 2,882 3,820 2,220 Cash at bank 5,877 13,029 21,799 --------------- --------------- --------------- 13,685 22,163 28,645 --------------- --------------- --------------- Current liabilities Derivative instruments 10 (1,919) (1,665) (872) Other creditors (5,790) (3,552) (4,947) --------------- --------------- --------------- (7,709) (5,217) (5,819) --------------- --------------- --------------- Net current assets 5,976 16,946 22,826 ========= ========= ========= Net assets 373,978 394,577 390,880 ========= ========= ========= Capital and reserves Share capital 11 18,895 18,895 18,895 Share premium account 50,501 50,501 50,501 Capital redemption reserve 3,197 3,197 3,197 Other non-distributable reserve 7,367 7,367 7,367 Capital reserve 285,915 299,562 302,805 Revenue reserve 8,103 15,055 8,115 --------------- --------------- --------------- Total shareholders' funds 373,978 394,577 390,880 ========= ========= ========= Net asset value per ordinary share 12 521.65p 549.33p 544.18p ========= ========= =========

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1 PRINCIPAL ACTIVITY

Fidelity Asian Values PLC is an Investment Company incorporated in England and Wales with a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange. The Company's registration number is 3183919, and its registered office is Beech Gate, Millfield Lane, Lower Kingswood, Tadworth, Surrey KT20 6RP. The Company has been approved by HM Revenue & Customs as an Investment Trust under Section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 and intends to conduct its affairs so as to continue to be approved.

2 PUBLICATION OF NON-STATUTORY ACCOUNTS

The Financial Statements in this Half-Yearly Report have not been audited by the Company's Independent Auditor and do not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act"). The financial information for the year ended 31 July 2023 is extracted from the latest published Financial Statements of the Company. Those Financial Statements were delivered to the Registrar of Companies and included the Independent Auditor's Report which was unqualified and did not contain a statement under either section 498(2) or 498(3) of the Act.

3 ACCOUNTING POLICIES

(i) Basis of Preparation

The Company prepares its Financial Statements on a going concern basis and in accordance with UK Generally Accepted Accounting Practice ("UK GAAP") and FRS 102: The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland, issued by the Financial Reporting Council. The Financial Statements are also prepared in accordance with the Statement of Recommended Practice: Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts ("SORP") issued by the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC") in July 2022. FRS 104: Interim Financial Reporting has also been applied in preparing this condensed set of Financial Statements. The accounting policies followed are consistent with those disclosed in the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 July 2023.

(ii) Going Concern

The Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for a period of at least twelve months from the date of approval of these Financial Statements. Accordingly, the Directors consider it appropriate to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing these Financial Statements. This conclusion also takes into account the Directors' assessment of the risks faced by the Company as detailed in the Interim Management Report above.

4 INCOME









Six months

ended

31.01.24

unaudited

£'000 Six months

ended

31.01.23

unaudited

£'000 Year

ended

31.07.23

audited

£'000 Investment income Overseas dividends 5,501 5,953 14,847 Overseas scrip dividends 50 244 266 Interest on securities 227 35 164 --------------- --------------- --------------- 5,778 6,232 15,277 --------------- --------------- --------------- Derivative income Dividends received on long CFDs 580 487 1,743 Interest received on CFDs 236 106 258 --------------- --------------- --------------- 816 593 2,001 --------------- --------------- --------------- Other interest Interest received on collateral and deposits 366 207 495 --------------- --------------- --------------- Total income 6,960 7,032 17,773 ========= ========= =========

No special dividends have been recognised in capital during the period (six months ended 31 January 2023: £nil and year ended 31 July 2023: £420,000).

5 INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT FEES









Six months

ended

31.01.24

unaudited

£'000 Six months

ended

31.01.23

unaudited

£'000 Year

ended

31.07.23

audited

£'000 Investment management fees - base (charged to revenue) 1,362 1,316 2,644 Investment management fees - variable (charged/(credited) to capital)1 389 (77) 281 --------------- --------------- --------------- 1,751 1,239 2,925 ========= ========= =========

1 For the calculation of the variable management fee, the Company's NAV return was compared to the Benchmark Index return on a rolling three year basis.

FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited is the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager and has delegated portfolio management to FIL Investments International. Both companies are Fidelity group companies.

The Company charges base investment management fees to revenue at an annual rate of 0.70% of net assets. In addition, there is +/- 0.20% variation fee based on the Company's NAV per ordinary share performance relative to the Company's Benchmark Index which is charged/ credited to capital. Fees are payable monthly in arrears and are calculated on a daily basis.

6 FINANCE COSTS









Six months

ended

31.01.24

unaudited

£'000 Six months

ended

31.01.23

unaudited

£'000 Year

ended

31.07.23

audited

£'000 Interest on bank overdrafts 1 1 2 Interest paid on CFDs1 1,140 703 1,788 Dividends paid on short CFDs 79 125 207 --------------- --------------- --------------- 1,220 829 1,997 ========= ========= =========

1 Increased compared to the prior six months due to an increase in both exposure to CFDs and interest rates.

7 TAXATION ON RETURN/(LOSS) ON ORDINARY ACTIVITIES









Six months

ended

31.01.24

unaudited

£'000 Six months

ended

31.01.23

unaudited

£'000 Year

ended

31.07.23

audited

£'000 Revenue - taxation on overseas dividends 409 437 1,238 Capital - Indian capital gains tax 1,945 1,059 2,882 --------------- --------------- --------------- Total taxation charge for the period 2,354 1,496 4,120 ========= ========= =========

8 RETURN/(LOSS) PER ORDINARY SHARE







Six months

ended

31.01.24

unaudited Six months

ended

31.01.23

unaudited Year

ended

31.07.23

audited Revenue return per ordinary share 4.80p 5.51p 15.17p Capital (loss)/return per ordinary share (18.07p) 44.39p 39.95p --------------- --------------- --------------- Total (loss)/return per ordinary share (13.27p) 49.90p 55.12p ========= ========= =========

The return/(loss) per ordinary share is based on the net return/(loss) on ordinary activities after taxation for the period divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period, as shown below:

£'000 £'000 £'000 Net revenue return on ordinary activities after taxation 3,447 3,966 10,906 Net capital (loss)/return on ordinary activities after taxation (12,970) 31,960 28,732 --------------- --------------- --------------- Net total (loss)/return on ordinary activities after taxation (9,523) 35,926 39,638 ========= ========= =========

Number Number Number Weighted average number of ordinary shares held outside Treasury during the period 71,752,985 71,993,981 71,912,335 ========= ========= =========

9 DIVIDENDS PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS









Six months

ended

31.01.24

unaudited

£'000 Six months

ended

31.01.23

unaudited

£'000 Year

ended

31.07.23

audited

£'000 Dividend of 14.50 pence per ordinary share paid for the year ended 31 July 2023 10,399 - - Dividend of 14.00 pence per ordinary share paid for the year ended 31 July 2022 - 10,066 10,066 --------------- --------------- --------------- 10,399 10,066 10,066 ========= ========= =========

No dividend has been declared in respect of the six months ended 31 January 2024 (six months ended 31 January 2023: £nil).

10 FAIR VALUE HIERARCHY

The Company is required to disclose the fair value hierarchy that classifies its financial instruments measured at fair value at one of three levels, according to the relative reliability of the inputs used to estimate the fair values.

Classification Input Level 1 Valued using quoted prices in active markets for identical assets Level 2 Valued by reference to inputs other than quoted prices included in level 1 that are observable (i.e. developed using market data) for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly Level 3 Valued by reference to valuation techniques using inputs that are not based on observable market data

Categorisation within the hierarchy has been determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement of the relevant asset. The valuation techniques used by the Company are as disclosed in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 July 2023 (Accounting Policies Notes 2 (k) and 2 (l) on pages 59 and 60). The table below sets out the Company's fair value hierarchy:



31 January 2024 (unaudited) Level 1

£'000 Level 2

£'000 Level 3

£'000 Total

£'000 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Investments 345,128 22,139 735 368,002 Derivative instrument assets 260 1,612 - 1,872 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- 345,388 23,751 735 369,874 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Derivative instrument liabilities (691) (1,228) - (1,919) ========= ========= ========= =========



31 July 2023 (audited) Level 1

£'000 Level 2

£'000 Level 3

£'000 Total

£'000 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Investments 367,312 9,439 880 377,631 Derivative instrument assets 172 1,586 - 1,758 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- 367,484 11,025 880 379,389 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Derivative instrument liabilities (341) (1,324) - (1,665) ========= ========= ========= =========



31 January 2023 (unaudited) Level 1

£'000 Level 2

£'000 Level 3

£'000 Total

£'000 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Investments 360,555 6,135 1,364 368,054 Derivative instrument assets 729 1,259 - 1,988 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- 361,284 7,394 1,364 370,042 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Derivative instrument liabilities - (872) - (872) ========= ========= ========= =========

11 SHARE CAPITAL



31 January 2024

unaudited 31 July 2023

audited 31 January 2023

unaudited





Number of

shares Nominal

value

£'000

Number of

shares Nominal

value

£'000

Number of

shares Nominal

value

£'000 Issued, allotted and fully paid Ordinary shares of 25 pence each held outside of Treasury Beginning of the period 71,829,336 17,958 72,398,336 18,100 72,398,336 18,100 Ordinary shares repurchased into Treasury (137,825) (34) (569,000) (142) (569,000) (142) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- End of the period 71,691,511 17,924 71,829,336 17,958 71,829,336 17,958 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each held in Treasury1 Beginning of the period 3,751,553 937 3,182,553 795 3,182,553 795 Ordinary shares repurchased into Treasury 137,825 34 569,000 142 569,000 142 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- End of the period 3,889,378 971 3,751,553 937 3,751,553 937 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Total share capital 18,895 18,895 18,895 ========= ========= =========

1 Ordinary shares held in Treasury carry no rights to vote, to receive a dividend or to participate in a winding up of the Company.

The cost of ordinary shares repurchased into Treasury during the period was £677,000 (year ended 31 July 2023: £2,618,000 and six months ended 31 January 2023: £2,603,000).

12 NET ASSET VALUE PER ORDINARY SHARE

The calculation of the net asset value per ordinary share is based on the total shareholders' funds divided by the number of ordinary shares held outside of Treasury.



31.01.24

unaudited 31.07.23

audited 31.01.23

unaudited Total shareholders' funds £373,978,000 £394,577,000 £390,880,000 Ordinary shares held outside of Treasury at the period end 71,691,511 71,829,336 71,829,336 ------------------ ------------------ ------------------ Net asset value per ordinary share 521.65p 549.33p 544.18p =========== =========== ===========

It is the Company's policy that shares held in Treasury will only be reissued at net asset value per ordinary share or at a premium to net asset value per ordinary share and, therefore, shares held in Treasury have no dilutive effect.

13 TRANSACTIONS WITH THE MANAGER AND RELATED PARTIES

FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited is the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager and has delegated portfolio management and the role of Company Secretary to FIL Investments International ("FII"). Both companies are Fidelity group companies.

Details of the fee arrangements are given in Note 5. During the period, management fees of £1,751,000 (six months ended 31 January 2023: £1,239,000 and year ended 31 July 2023: £2,925,000) and secretarial and administration fees of £38,000 (six months ended 31 January 2023: £38,000 and year ended 31 July 2023: £75,000) were payable to FII. At the Balance Sheet date, net management fees of £291,000 (31 January 2023: £296,000 and 31 July 2023: £292,000) and secretarial and administration fees of £25,000 (31 January 2023: £25,000 and 31 July 2023: £25,000) were accrued and included in other creditors. FII also provides the Company with marketing services. The total amount payable for these services during the period was £94,000 (six months ended 31 January 2023: £86,000 and year ended 31 July 2023: £195,000). At the Balance Sheet date, marketing services of £58,000 (31 January 2023: £nil and 31 July 2023: £nil) were accrued and included in other creditors.

As at 31 January 2024, the Board consisted of five non-executive Directors (as shown in the Directory in the Half-Yearly Report), all of whom are considered to be independent by the Board. None of the Directors have a service contract with the Company. The Chairman receives an annual fee of £44,100, the Audit Committee Chairman an annual fee of £36,750, the Senior Independent Director an annual fee of £32,500 and each other Director an annual fee of £30,500. The following members of the Board held shares in the Company: Hussein Barma 2,500 ordinary shares, Clare Brady 2,500 ordinary shares, Sally Macdonald 2,734 ordinary shares, Matthew Sutherland 27,859 ordinary shares and Michael Warren 10,000 ordinary shares. Since the end of the reporting period, Clare Brady has purchased 8,089 shares in the Company.

The financial information contained in this Half-Yearly Results Announcement does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 435 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the six months ended 31 January 2024 and 31 January 2023 has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's Independent Auditor.

The information for the year ended 31 July 2023 has been extracted from the latest published audited financial statements, which have been filed with the Registrar of Companies, unless otherwise stated. The report of the Auditor on those financial statements contained no qualification or statement under sections 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

