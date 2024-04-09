Petra Diamonds Ltd - Notification of Q3 FY 2024 Operating Update

April 09

9 April 2024

Petra Diamonds Limited

Notification of Q3 FY 2024 Operating Update

Petra will announce its Q3 FY 2024 Operating Update for the three months ending 31 March 2024 on 16 April 2024.

Petra's CEO Richard Duffy and CFO Jacques Breytenbach will host a conference call with investors and analysts at 9:30am BST on the day. Access details will be available on the Company's website at https://www.petradiamonds.com/investors/financial-calendar/ as well as in the announcement.

Petra's management will also host a webcast, open to all investors, via the Investor Meet Company platform on the same day at 14.30pm BST. Questions can be submitted ahead of the event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard until 9.00am the day before the meeting or at any time during the call.

Investors who follow Petra on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited to the event. Others who wish to, can sign up to Investor Meet Company free and register to attend the call via this link: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/petra-diamonds-limited/register-investor .

Petra Diamonds, London Patrick Pittaway Julia Stone Kelsey Traynor Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203 investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a consistent supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company has a diversified portfolio incorporating interests in three underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan Mine, Finsch and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson). The Koffiefontein mine is currently on care and maintenance in preparation for sale.

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and will only operate in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.