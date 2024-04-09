Bedford Metals Corp.: Bedford Metals Accelerates Exploration Strategy for Margurete Gold Project & Looks to Uranium Sector

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 09, 2024(TSX-V: BFM) (the "Company" or "Bedford") announces significant progress in planning for the 2024 summer exploration campaign at the Margurete Gold project in British Columbia, Canada. These endeavors leverage the Company's prior successes in mineral discovery at the Margurete site, which include findings of up to 6.18 grams per tonne (g/t) gold at the surface.



The Company will continue to provide regular updates in the coming weeks regarding the campaign. As progress continues, stakeholders and interested parties can expect to be informed of any significant milestones, findings, or modifications to the work program.

As reported in the Company's release on March 7 , Bedford is also making significant progress in pursuing opportunities in the uranium sector, conducting comprehensive due diligence on multiple potential projects within the highly promising Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Renowned for hosting some of the world's highest-grade uranium deposits, the Athabasca Basin holds substantial potential for the Company. Notably, approximately 20% of the world's uranium production originates from this region, underscoring its significance in the global nuclear fuel market. [World Nuclear News]

President of Bedford , Peter Born, expressed enthusiasm for the Company's strategic initiatives, stating, "As we expedite our exploration plans for our Margurete Gold project, we are also aggressively aiming to expand our presence in the uranium sector. By diversifying into uranium, we aim to further solidify our market standing."

Bedford remains committed to delivering exceptional value to its shareholders through proactive exploration strategies and strategic resource acquisitions. The Company looks forward to providing updates on its progress as it continues to advance its exploration program and expansion endeavors.

About Bedford Metals Inc.

Bedford Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company. We create value for our shareholders by identifying and developing highly prospective mineral exploration opportunities. Our strategy is to advance our projects from discovery to production, allowing Bedford to achieve exceptional shareholder value through the entire mining life cycle.

Margurete Gold Project. Bedford owns a one-hundred percent interest in the Margurete Gold Project. The primary target of the Margurete Gold Project is the FB Zone. The project was last explored in 2018 with property-wide prospecting, mapping, and rock chip sampling, in parallel with a targeted pack-sack diamond drilling program. An initial exploration program was completed on the Margurete property in 1986 by Falconbridge. This program consisted of geochemical surveys, ground-based geophysics, and a diamond drilling program, successfully identifying gold-bearing veins, which are believed to be genetically related to the same mineralizing events responsible for the nearby Doratha Morton and Alexandria Gold mines.

Dr. Peter Born, PGeo, is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

