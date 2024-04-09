Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) today announced that it has completed the previously announced sale of its UK life insurance business (operating as AIG Life Limited) to Aviva plc.

The transaction allows Corebridge to focus on Life Retirement products and solutions in the United States.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher Flom LLP acted as legal counsel to Corebridge.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. makes it possible for more people to take action in their financial lives. With more than $380 billion in assets under management and administration as of December 31, 2023, Corebridge Financial is one of the largest providers of retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. We proudly partner with financial professionals and institutions to help individuals plan, save for and achieve secure financial futures. For more information, visit corebridgefinancial.com and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube. These references with additional information about Corebridge have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

About AIG

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG provides insurance solutions that help businesses and individuals in approximately 190 countries and jurisdictions protect their assets and manage risks through AIG operations and network partners. For additional information, visit www.aig.com. This website with additional information about AIG has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide operations of American International Group, Inc. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240408242557/en/

Contacts:

Corebridge Contacts:

Isil Müderrisoglu (Investors): investorrelations@corebridgefinancial.com

Matt Ward (Media): media.contact@corebridgefinancial.com

AIG Contacts:

Quentin McMillan (Investors): quentin.mcmillan@aig.com

Claire Talcott (Media): claire.talcott@aig.com