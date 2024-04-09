(article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Securities Regulator Règlement général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

ID Logistics (Paris:IDL):

Date March 31, 2024 Total number of capital stock shares 6 173 328 Total number of theoretical voting rights 9 500 960 Total number of effective voting rights 9 496 523

It is reminded that an obligation to disclose crossing of thresholds is included in ID Logistics Group's bylaws in addition to the legal obligation.

ID Logistics Group

Société anonyme with share capital of 3 086 664,00

Registered office: 55 chemin des Engrenauds 13660 Orgon France

Registration number 439 418 922 at the Trade and Companies Register of Tarascon

LEI code: N°969500U1DQN70VMJ9P45

ISIN code: FR0010929125 IDL

About ID Logistics Group :

ID Logistics, managed by Eric Hémar, is an international contract logistics group with revenue of €2.75 billion in 2022. ID Logistics manages nearly 400 sites across 18 countries representing more than 8 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 38,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, e-commerce and consumer goods, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Developing a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects since its creation in 2001, the Group is today resolutely committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics shares are listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris and are included in the SBF 120 index (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Mnemo: IDL).

This translation is only for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Only the French text has legal value.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240408996598/en/

Contacts:

ID Logistics Group