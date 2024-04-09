Australia's energy sector is undergoing a notable shift with new data from market analyst Sunwiz showing a record surge in utility-scale battery energy storage projects above 10 MWh in 2023, while residential and commercial installations also reached new highs. From pv magazine Australia Solar and storage analyst Sunwiz said 2023 was the year of the big battery, with a record number of large-scale battery energy storage systems featuring almost 1 GW/1. 5 GWh of combined capacity energized across Australia. The 2024 annual SunWiz Australian Battery Market report shows that grid-scale battery energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...