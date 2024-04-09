Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Rohstoff-Geheimtipp: Startet nach dieser News JETZT der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P7Z1 | ISIN: US52567D1072 | Ticker-Symbol: LE0
Tradegate
09.04.24
10:03 Uhr
15,595 Euro
-0,070
-0,45 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LEMONADE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEMONADE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,59515,74510:04
15,59515,74510:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LEMONADE
LEMONADE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LEMONADE INC15,595-0,45 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.