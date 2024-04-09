Starlink and Jackery: the perfect match for high-speed internet anytime, anywhere - even on off-road adventures in the desert

LONDON , April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlimited high-speed internet anytime and anywhere - that's what Elon Musk's Starlink satellite technology stands for. The recent price reduction has made the system even more interesting for mobile use in campers or off-road vehicles with roof tents. The only drawback - Starlink requires a 230-volt connection to ensure 50 to 100 watts of power consumption for the router and satellite. Jackery power stations and solar generators offer the perfect solution.

Stay connected under the Sahara stars

Endless sand, palm-fringed oases and a different breathtaking panorama every day - that's what an off-road tour through the Sahara guarantees. To keep participants connected with their loved ones on these expeditions, 4x4 Experience, a provider of expeditions for four-wheel-drive enthusiasts, relies on the combination of Starlink and the Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus. Whether for emergencies or a video call home, the powerful yet handy power station with LiFePO4 battery is a reliable and safe guarantee of energy anytime, anywhere. With a capacity of 1002 Wh at 1000 Watts continuous output, it can power up to seven devices simultaneously. It features PD quick charging via USB, a 12-volt connection for the cooler and two 230-volt Schuko sockets for Starlink and the like. The Power Station can even be recharged on the move via the car's 12-volt socket. With its rugged design, safety features and shock resistance, the 11.5-kilogram power pack is unaffected by bumpy roads. Paired with the SolarSaga solar panel for emission-free energy, it's recommended for desert journeys.

"We used to have to rely on the satellite phone for emergencies during our trips. Now, with Starlink and Jackery providing power, we always have a high-speed internet connection, even in the middle of the desert. And it takes very little effort: set up the satellite receiver outdoors, plug the router into the Jackery power station and Starlink is ready to go. In this way adventurers can send some impressions home," says Michael Ortner, off-road expert and founder of 4x4 Experience, adding, "It also serves as a back-up system for emergencies. For example, if a vehicle breaks down and the accompanying mechanic can't fix it, thanks to Starlink we can contact a workshop or towing service and share the live location."

Mini solar generator powers Starlink

If you want to save space when traveling, simply use the backpack solar generator, the Jackery Explorer 300 Plus with 40 watt solar panel, to power the Starlink. Measuring 23 cm x 15.6 cm x 16.7 cm and weighing 3.75 kg the power station with a 288 Wh capacity and 300 watts of rated power is strong enough to supply Starlink.

