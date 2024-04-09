



Original-Research: Einhell Germany AG - from NuWays AG

Classification of NuWays AG to Einhell Germany AG



Company Name: Einhell Germany AG

ISIN: DE0005654933



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Kaufen

from: 09.04.2024

Target price: EUR 227

Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten

Last rating change:

Analyst: Mark Schüssler



Gradual recovery underway // better FY'24 outlook; chg.

After Einhell indicated that it will not be able to achieve its adjusted FY'23 guidance of EUR 1.0bn in revenues, FY sales are now expected to come in at c. EUR 972m (eNuW: EUR 991m), implying weaker-thanexpected Q4'23 sales (5% yoy), largely due to muted consumer sentiment and unfavorable FX effects. However, FY profitability should remain at a healthy level, carried by a significantly improved gross margin of 38-39% (+2-3pp yoy; eNuW) on the back of a favorable product mix (i.e. higher share of PXC), and likely leading to an EBT margin of c. 7.7% (eNuW old: 8%), thus still exceeding pre-pandemic levels (FY'19: 5%). Positively, Einhell should have been able to significantly reduce working capital (-24% yoy to EUR 379m) and boost FCF generation in FY'23 (eNuW: EUR 175m, +443% yoy).



That said, Einhell looks set to return to growth in FY'24e on the back of easier comps, sustained market share gains, positive M&A and FX effects. Hence, we model 6% yoy sales growth to EUR 1,030m (eNuW old: EUR 1,050m) with an EBT margin recovering by 0.2pp yoy to 8.2% thanks to lower input costs, positive mix effects and FX, which should turn into a tailwind latest in H2'24. Three promising growth avenues should help Einhell steadily grow its top and bottom line over time:



(1) increasing the revenue share of Power X-Change products with higher margins (mid-term targets: revenue share of 70% by 2029 and 450+ product 'skins' by 2027) benefiting from a structural trend towards cordless power and garden tools along with



(2) marketing investments to increase brand awareness (FC Bayern Munich, Mercedes AMGPetronas F1), which ultimately lays the foundation for

(3) international expansion via its proven sucess model of gaining market access through the acquisition of a smaller local DIY brand and gradually replacing the assortment with best-in-class price/value PXC products. Following its successful international expansion in e.g. Australia and Canada, the US market should provide an attractive growth opportunity given that it is by far the largest DIY market globally and Einhell's major rival Ryobi seems to neglect the online channel as well as Tier-2 DIY stores (eNuW: 2000-4000 stores), which Einhell aims to tackle (eNuW: US market entry in FY24e).



Against this backdrop, valuation looks undemanding, trading at 9.7x PER 24e and a 10.5% FCF yield. BUY, PT EUR 227 (old: EUR 225), based on DCF.

You can download the research here:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/29345.pdf

For additional information visit our website

www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Contact for questions

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web: www.nuways-ag.com

Email: research@nuways-ag.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++



transmitted by EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

°

