LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) ("the Company"), the leading games platform bringing fair competition to players worldwide, today announced that, on April 2, 2024, it received a notice (the "NYSE Notice") from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") that the Company is not in compliance with the NYSE's continued listing requirements under the timely filing criteria established in Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual, because the Company has not timely filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the "Form 10-K") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The NYSE Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common stock on the NYSE. The NYSE Notice informed the Company that, under NYSE rules, the Company has six months from March 15, 2024 to regain compliance with the NYSE listing standards by filing the Form 10-K with the SEC. The NYSE further noted that, if the Company fails to file the Form 10-K within the six-month period, the NYSE may grant, at its sole discretion, an extension of up to six additional months for the Company to regain compliance, depending on the specific circumstances. The NYSE Notice also notes that the NYSE may nevertheless commence delisting proceedings at any time if it deems that the circumstances warrant.

As previously reported in the Company's Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on March 14, 2024 (the "Form 12b-25"), the Company was unable to file the Form 10-K within the prescribed period because the Company requires more time to complete the procedures relating to its year-end process, including the completion of the audit of the Company's financial statements by the Company's independent auditors for inclusion in the Form 10-K. Subsequent to filing the Form 12b-25, the Company continued to dedicate significant resources to the completion of such procedures but was unable to file the Form 10-K by April 1, 2024, the end of the extension period provided by the Form 12b-25. The Company requires additional time to complete such procedures.

Based on currently available information and subject to the completion of the audit procedures, the Company does not expect any material change to the financial results to be included in the Form 10-K compared to the preliminary financial information reported in the earnings release the Company furnished to the SEC on the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on March 14, 2024.

The Company is working diligently to complete the necessary work to file the Form 10-K as soon as practicable and currently expects to file the Form 10-K within the six-month period granted by the NYSE Notice; however, there can be no assurance that the Form 10-K will be filed within such period.

About Skillz Inc.

Skillz is the leading mobile games platform dedicated to bringing out the best in everyone through competition. The Skillz platform helps developers create multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology, Skillz hosts billions of casual eSports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide, with the goal of building the home of competition for all. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators, CNBC's Disruptor 50, Forbes' Next Billion-Dollar Startups, Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and the number-one fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000. www.skillz.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside of the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the ability of Skillz to: effectively compete in the global entertainment and gaming industries; attract and retain successful relationships with the third party developers who develop and update the games hosted on Skillz' platform; drive brand awareness with end users; invest in growth and development of employees; comply with laws, regulations and expectations applicable to its business, including with respect to cybersecurity and corporate governance matters; mitigate the commercial, reputational and regulatory risks to our business; remediate during fiscal year 2024 certain non-fully remediated material weaknesses in our internal controls over financial reporting. Additional factors that may cause such differences include other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in other filings that the Company makes from time to time with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable as of this date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investors: ir@skillz.com

or

James Leahy, Richard Land

JCIR

(212) 835-8500 or sklz@jcir.com

Media: press@skillz.com