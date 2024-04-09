Three large projects in California, Utah, and Oregon will cover water reclamation facilities with solar panels, offering co-benefits for energy production and water conservation. From pv magazine USA Three projects in California, Utah, and Oregon will soon integrate solar panels onto water canals, thanks to federal funding from the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which allocated $25 million for PV installations co-located with water reclamation facilities. The three projects will receive a combined $19. 5 million to support the projects, which are administered by the Bureau of Reclamation, an ...

