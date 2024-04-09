Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Demant A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 10 April 2024. ISIN: DK0060738599 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Demant ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 223,939,440 shares (DKK 44,787,888) ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,849,648 shares (DKK 569,929.60) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 221,089,792 shares (DKK 44,217,958.40) ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.20 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DEMANT ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3247 ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66