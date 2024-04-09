Anzeige
09.04.2024 | 09:58
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Demant A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 10 April 2024. 



ISIN:         DK0060738599             
-------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Demant                
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 223,939,440 shares (DKK 44,787,888)  
-------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        2,849,648 shares (DKK 569,929.60)   
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  221,089,792 shares (DKK 44,217,958.40)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 0.20               
-------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      DEMANT                
-------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3247                 
-------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
