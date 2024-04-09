Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced that Bulletproof, an award-winning independent global brand agency, selected Box as its single centralised cloud platform to manage content and production work. Based in London with offices worldwide, Bulletproof is deploying Box across the organisation to eliminate on-premise servers and facilitate secure collaboration with clients and partners.

"For over 25 years, Bulletproof's vision has been to vanquish mediocrity in the creative design space. Working in partnership with clients of all sizes such as Mondelez International, The HEINEKEN Company and Diageo, we create bulletproof brands that deliver real commercial results," said Asif Dar, Global Operations Director at Bulletproof. "We care deeply about providing our clients and partners with a first class service, and our choice to prioritise adopting leading digital solutions like Box to build the most successful brands of the future reflects this."

Bulletproof selected Box Enterprise Plus for the whole suite of Content Cloud features, including to:

Integrate with business-critical applications including iWork and Adobe Creative Cloud for external collaboration with clients on creative assets;

Secure content pre- and post-release with watermarking and auto-classification policies with Box Shield;

Migrate 20TB of content to Box with Box Shuttle self-service;

Improve and speed up approval processes to launch campaigns faster with Box Relay for automated review, approval, and task assignment across teams.

"Utilising Box for cloud content management across all lines of our business has greatly enhanced collaboration and productivity," said Robert Frost, Global Head of IT at Bulletproof. "Our teams and external partners can easily access content and co-edit together, which speeds up project timelines and supports delivery of exceptional campaigns for our clients. The Box Consulting team was excellent in assisting us from implementation through to launch, offering our users tailored education and training programmes on how to best use the technology."

"In the dynamic world of creative brand agencies, where innovation meets imagination, collaborative and secure technology isn't just a tool it's the cornerstone of the client-centric relationship. At the heart of every design, campaign, and strategy is content," said Jade McQueen, Vice President of Media Entertainment at Box. "We are delighted to be a strategic partner to Bulletproof as they translate client visions into impactful results and meaningful campaigns. Looking forward, we are excited to work with Bulletproof to find new creative use cases, such as improved productivity with Box AI and visual brainstorming with Box Canvas."

Box empowers many of the largest and most regulated enterprises around the world to accelerate business processes, power their workplace collaboration, and protect valuable information. With today's announcement, Bulletproof joins global organisations that have adopted Box's Content Cloud to power new ways of working, including many leading marketing and design agencies such as Seymourpowell and BETC and Serviceplan. For more on Box solutions for Media Entertainment, click here.

About Bulletproof

Bulletproof is a global brand agency with studios in London, New York, Singapore, Amsterdam, Sydney, Shanghai, Melbourne and Dubai. Proudly independent, it exists to vanquish mediocrity and build the most successful brands of the future. Working in partnership with clients of all sizes such as Mondelez International, The HEINEKEN Company and Diageo, to create brands that deliver real commercial results. Visit www.wearebulletproof.com to learn more.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leading Content Cloud, a single platform that empowers organisations to manage the entire content lifecycle, work securely from anywhere, and integrate across best-of-breed apps. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organisations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfil their missions.

