FullCircl Announces Appointment of Georgio Anastasi as Chief Financial Officer

LONDON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FullCircl, a SaaS platform that removes regulatory and verification roadblocks to drive revenue growth, today announced the appointment of Georgio Anastasi as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) - the last addition to the senior leadership team as the business moves from founder-led to C-suite-driven. Georgio succeeds Steve Blundell, who has moved into a non-executive role.

Georgio has held senior financial roles at several fast-moving organisations. He joins FullCircl having spent two years as a consultant, managing a variety of portfolios for private equity firms. He has previously served in financial leadership positions at highly-relevant fintech businesses including With Intelligence; Preqin - asset management SaaS providers; and Playtech, a gambling technology company; as well as roles at Navig8 and M&C Saatchi. As FullCircl CFO, Georgio will be responsible for creating innovative business and financial strategies which accelerate growth and deliver value for both customers and shareholders.

Speaking about the appointment, FullCircl CEO Andrew Yates said: "We're pleased to welcome Georgio to the team. He's a young, dynamic, and results-driven individual with a mindset that will help us advance our strategic roadmap, long-term goals, and vision for the future. His appointment signifies the completion of our new C-suite - we now have an incredibly talented senior leadership that will drive bold action and ensure we achieve the next chapter of growth in our journey to becoming one of the UK's leading fintech innovators."

Georgio responded: "I am thrilled to join such a fast-growth business, and excited by the opportunity to join the senior leadership team at this critical juncture. I'm hungry to hone my skills in this new role and as part of such a visionary team and relish the opportunity to help FullCircl grow through new opportunities in the years ahead."

About FullCircl:

FullCircl is a Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform that connects the insight you need, when it matters most.

Its software, delivered through a platform, API, and suite of applications, is used to identify and acquire customers, verify entities and assess risk to accelerate onboarding, and retain and grow customers by delivering proactive account management.

FullCircl identifies millions of actionable insights daily on entities from 160 countries, providing a near real-time record of companies, their officers and shareholders, and the relationships between them. FullCircl improves commercial effectiveness while empowering businesses to satisfy regulatory requirements and make informed decisions about their customers.

FullCircl was formed following the merger of Artesian Solutions and DueDil and is backed by top tier investors including Octopus Investments, Notion Capital and Augmentum Fintech. In 2023, FullCircl acquired W2 Global Data Solutions, strengthening its KYC, AML and identity verification capabilities. Today, it serves 700+ customers, 15,000+ users, processes over 300 million onboarding and monitoring transactions per month and facilitates the onboarding of 200,000+ customers annually.

fullcircl.com

