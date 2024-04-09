Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Rohstoff-Geheimtipp: Startet nach dieser News JETZT der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.04.2024 | 10:06
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Leadec Holding BV & Co. KG: Leadec has assembled the 500,000th wheel for MAN

STUTTGART, Germany and GLIWICE, Poland, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadec has assembled the 500,000th wheel for the MAN truck plant in Niepolomice, Poland. It was handed over in a ceremony at the end of January and will be on display at the plant. Since August 2022, Leadec has taken over wheel and tire assembly for Europe's largest truck assembly plant.

In the photo from left to right: Marian Hodulik, Head of Logistic MAN Niepolomice, Pawel Garbicz, Project Operations Coordinator MAN Niepolomice, Przemyslaw Pendrowski, Managing Director Leadec Poland, Marek Warda, Director of the Gliwice site and Project Manager Krzysztof Palka from Leadec.

"The 500,000th wheel is proof of the excellent cooperation with MAN in all areas, be it operations, quality, or logistics. My thanks go to the entire team, who do an outstanding job of delivering all the wheels to the plant just in time and just in sequence," says Przemyslaw Pendrowski, Managing Director Leadec Poland.

The wheels are assembled in an assembly shop in Kokotów, close to the plant in Niepolomice. A 112-strong team assembles 40,000 wheels per month so that around 240 trucks can roll off the production line in 3-shift operation. Production is organized according to the MAN production sequence system, with a 24-hour buffer. Ten trucks deliver the fully assembled wheels to the plant every day, ready for immediate use in production.

Leadec has been operating in Poland since 1998, with sites in Gliwice, Polkowice and Poznan, and at the customers' plants. In addition to the wheel and tire services, the company focuses on automation solutions and installations, production equipment maintenance, technical facility management and cleaning. Besides having a strong footprint in the automotive industry, the service specialist is also operating in other sectors of the manufacturing industry, aerospace industry, and food industry.

About Leadec

Leadec is the leading global service specialist for factories across their entire life cycle and related infrastructure. The company, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, generated sales of EUR 1.24 billion and employed around 23,000 people worldwide in 2023. Leadec is based at more than 350 sites, often directly at the customers' plants and facilities, supporting them along the entire production supply chain with more than 60 years of experience.

Leadec's global services comprise: Engineer (Production Planning & Optimization, Automation and Production IT), Install (Electrical Installation, Mechanical Installation and Relocation), Maintain (Production Equipment Maintenance and Technical Cleaning), Support (Technical Facility Management, Infrastructural Facility Management and Logistics) as well as other local services. The digital business platform Leadec.os offers an end-to-end solution which digitizes all service processes across systems.

For more information about Leadec go to:
https://www.leadec-services.com

For more information about Leadec Poland go to:
https://poland.leadec-services.com

Contact for press and media

Dr. Marion Hebach
Head of Global Communications
Leadec Holding BV & Co. KG
Meitnerstraße 11
70563 Stuttgart
Germany
Tel. +49 711 78 41-174
media@leadec-services.com

www.leadec-services.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2381565/Leadec_English.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2064673/4636480/Leadec_Logo.jpg

Leadec Logo (PRNewsfoto/Leadec Holding BV & Co. KG)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leadec-has-assembled-the-500-000th-wheel-for-man-302110668.html

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.