Thundercomm: Thudercomm Launches On-Device AI Interactive Digital Human Solution to Boost Enterprise Productivity at Embedded World 2024

NUREMBERG, Germany, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thundercomm, a world leading IoT product and solution provider announced the launch of Rubik Avatar, a revolutionary digital human solution based on LLM and 3D naked-eye technologies at Embedded World 2024. This innovative solution is designed to reduce labor costs and improve service efficiency by providing interactive AI assistance in scenarios such as enterprises, hospitals, museums, retail stores, and hotels.

Rubik Avatar digital human solution is powered by the Kanzi real-time graphics engine, allowing enterprises to customise the character to deliver a unified brand image. The 3D naked-eye technology provides a highly realistic and immersive experience that is unparalleled in the industry. It offers a human-like experience that is both engaging and informative, making it ideal for businesses looking to enhance customer interactions and improve their overall service delivery.

Rubik Avatar digital human solution is available for deployment both on the cloud and on-primise. For the on-primise version, it can run on powerful Qualcomm QCS8550 SoC for local image rendering and local referencing, which enhances the data privacy with lowered latency. This allows businesses to choose the deployment option that best suits their needs.

Rubik Avatar digital human solution is an all-in-one machine, supporting different types of terminals and LLMs. The flexibility makes it an ideal choice for businesses of all sizes and industries. It can be used to provide customer service in retail stores, provide information in museums, offer assistance in hotels, and much more. Users can interact with the digital human in real-time, allowing them to ask knowledge-based questions with high accuracy answers, and receive personalized recommendations.

"We are thrilled to announce our Rubik Avatar Edge AI digital human solution with LLM and 3D naked-eye technologies," said Hiro Cai, CEO at Thundercomm. "This innovative solution sets a new type of next generation productivity to reduce labor costs and improve service efficiency. We believe that it will revolutionize the way businesses interact with their customers, and boost marketing conversion."

About Thundercomm

Thundercomm, a joint venture between ThunderSoft and Qualcomm (China) Holding Co. Ltd., was established to accelerate innovation in IoT. Through its capabilities in operating systems including Android, Linux, abroad software and on-device AI technology portfolio, Thundercomm is a trusted partner to global customers aiming to build high-quality smart devices. Learn more at www.thundercomm.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thudercomm-launches-on-device-ai-interactive-digital-human-solution-to-boost-enterprise-productivity-at-embedded-world-2024-302111369.html