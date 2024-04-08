DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) ("Invitation Homes" or the "Company"), the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, announced today that it is under contract to acquire approximately 500 additional newly built homes for a total investment of approximately $140 million. The homes will be located in Charlotte, Jacksonville, and Nashville, and are being acquired through new relationships with three top-tier homebuilders, with deliveries expected to begin later this year.

" As lack of supply continues to be a primary culprit in the high cost of housing, we are proud to further broaden our strong homebuilder partnerships to create additional housing," said Scott Eisen, the Company's Chief Investment Officer. " At the same time, we believe our strategy of partnering with the largest and best homebuilders to grow our footprint across the country offers the best risk-adjusted returns to our stockholders."

" Our homes provide a choice for individuals and families to live in a great neighborhood that might not otherwise be accessible to them and create a chance for those same households to save money toward their goals," Mr. Eisen continued.

The Company received deliveries of 648 newly built homes in 2023 and currently anticipates deliveries of approximately 1,000 new homes from its new product pipeline in 2024.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The Company's mission, " Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), which include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's expectations regarding the performance of the Company's business, its financial results, its liquidity and capital resources, and other non-historical statements. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "guidance," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "projects," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, among others, risks inherent to the single-family rental industry and the Company's business model, macroeconomic factors beyond the Company's control, competition in identifying and acquiring properties, competition in the leasing market for quality residents, increasing property taxes, homeowners' association and insurance costs, poor resident selection and defaults and non-renewals by the Company's residents, the Company's dependence on third parties for key services, risks related to the evaluation of properties, performance of the Company's information technology systems, risks related to the Company's indebtedness, and risks related to the potential negative impact of unfavorable global and United States economic conditions (including inflation and rising interest rates), uncertainty in financial markets (including as a result of events affecting financial institutions), geopolitical tensions, natural disasters, climate change, and public health crises, on the Company's financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, business, associates, and residents. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. The Company believes these factors include, but are not limited to, those described under Part I. Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the "Annual Report"), as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release, in the Annual Report, and in the Company's other periodic filings. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except to the extent otherwise required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Scott McLaughlin

844.456.INVH (4684)

IR@InvitationHomes.com

Media Relations Contact:

Kristi DesJarlais

972.421.3587

Media@InvitationHomes.com