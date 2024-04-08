Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2024

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 3.4% in Mexico and 16.0% in Puerto Rico and 9.4% in Colombia
MEXICO CITY, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for March 2024 reached a total of 6.5 million passengers, representing an increase of 6.6% compared to March 2023.
Passenger traffic presented year-on-year increases of 3.4% in Mexico, 16.0% in Puerto Rico and 9.4% in Colombia. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico was driven by an 11.1% increase in international traffic that offset a 6.83% decrease in domestic traffic. Puerto Rico reported growth in domestic and international traffic, 14.9% and 27.1%, respectively. Passenger traffic in Colombia reported growth in domestic and international traffic of 3.6% and 37.7%, respectively.
All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from March 1 to March 31, 2024 and from March 1 to March 31, 2023. Consider that Holy Week occurred in 2023 in the month of April and in 2024 it was in the month of March. Passengers in transit and general aviation only for Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
March
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2023
2024
2023
2024
Mexico
3,893,840
4,024,853
3.4
11,073,291
11,496,410
3.8
Domestic Traffic
1,689,638
1,575,299
(6.8)
4,784,188
4,615,085
(3.5)
International Traffic
2,204,202
2,449,554
11.1
6,289,103
6,881,325
9.4
San Juan, Puerto Rico
1,003,705
1,164,522
16.0
2,907,038
3,261,896
12.2
Domestic Traffic
909,289
1,044,523
14.9
2,641,929
2,935,940
11.1
International Traffic
94,416
119,999
27.1
265,109
325,956
23.0
Colombia
1,170,420
1,280,754
9.4
3,885,317
3,804,230
(2.1)
Domestic Traffic
969,642
1,004,266
3.6
3,176,155
2,963,460
(6.7)
International Traffic
200,778
276,488
37.7
709,162
840,770
18.6
Total Traffic
6,067,965
6,470,129
6.6
17,865,646
18,562,536
3.9
Domestic Traffic
3,568,569
3,624,088
1.6
10,602,272
10,514,485
(0.8)
International Traffic
2,499,396
2,846,041
13.9
7,263,374
8,048,051
10.8
Mexico Passenger Traffic
March
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2023
2024
2023
2024
Domestic Traffic
1,689,638
1,575,299
(6.8)
4,784,188
4,615,085
(3.5)
CUN
Cancun
917,858
789,963
(13.9)
2,596,480
2,319,681
(10.7)
CZM
Cozumel
11,613
19,643
69.1
32,041
58,503
82.6
HUX
Huatulco
73,891
61,155
(17.2)
215,172
176,473
(18.0)
MID
Merida
284,069
273,884
(3.6)
809,320
801,085
(1.0)
MTT
Minatitlan
8,756
9,270
5.9
25,332
28,019
10.6
OAX
Oaxaca
115,438
130,284
12.9
333,826
375,196
12.4
TAP
Tapachula
44,742
49,114
9.8
123,523
147,956
19.8
VER
Veracruz
122,646
122,306
(0.3)
338,146
355,729
5.2
VSA
Villahermosa
110,625
119,680
8.2
310,348
352,443
13.6
International Traffic
2,204,202
2,449,554
11.1
6,289,103
6,881,325
9.4
CUN
Cancun
2,058,778
2,281,525
10.8
5,888,218
6,410,410
8.9
CZM
Cozumel
61,629
73,439
19.2
158,203
190,230
20.2
HUX
Huatulco
19,925
26,988
35.4
57,362
80,429
40.2
MID
Merida
32,796
36,341
10.8
92,741
99,148
6.9
MTT
Minatitlan
724
517
(28.6)
2,053
1,592
(22.5)
OAX
Oaxaca
17,855
17,001
(4.8)
55,070
56,995
3.5
TAP
Tapachula
2,189
824
(62.4)
5,687
3,606
(36.6)
VER
Veracruz
7,916
10,338
30.6
23,170
30,711
32.5
VSA
Villahermosa
2,390
2,581
8.0
6,599
8,204
24.3
Traffic Total Mexico
3,893,840
4,024,853
3.4
11,073,291
11,496,410
3.8
CUN
Cancun
2,976,636
3,071,488
3.2
8,484,698
8,730,091
2.9
CZM
Cozumel
73,242
93,082
27.1
190,244
248,733
30.7
HUX
Huatulco
93,816
88,143
(6.0)
272,534
256,902
(5.7)
MID
Merida
316,865
310,225
(2.1)
902,061
900,233
(0.2)
MTT
Minatitlan
9,480
9,787
3.2
27,385
29,611
8.1
OAX
Oaxaca
133,293
147,285
10.5
388,896
432,191
11.1
TAP
Tapachula
46,931
49,938
6.4
129,210
151,562
17.3
VER
Veracruz
130,562
132,644
1.6
361,316
386,440
7.0
VSA
Villahermosa
113,015
122,261
8.2
316,947
360,647
13.8
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
March
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2023
2024
2023
2024
SJU Total
1,003,705
1,164,522
16.0
2,907,038
3,261,896
12.2
Domestic Traffic
909,289
1,044,523
14.9
2,641,929
2,935,940
11.1
International Traffic
94,416
119,999
27.1
265,109
325,956
23.0
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
March
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2023
2024
2023
2024
Domestic Traffic
969,642
1,004,266
3.6
3,176,155
2,963,460
(6.7)
MDE
Rionegro
717,445
747,951
4.3
2,401,054
2,166,918
(9.8)
EOH
Medellin
98,626
97,716
(0.9)
275,386
303,345
10.2
MTR
Monteria
105,664
115,613
9.4
359,440
361,837
0.7
APO
Carepa
18,246
14,029
(23.1)
49,631
41,601
(16.2)
UIB
Quibdo
27,774
26,416
(4.9)
84,270
81,702
(3.0)
CZU
Corozal
1,887
2,541
34.7
6,374
8,057
26.4
International Traffic
200,778
276,488
37.7
709,162
840,770
18.6
MDE
Rionegro
200,778
276,488
37.7
709,162
840,770
18.6
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
-
-
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total Colombia
1,170,420
1,280,754
9.4
3,885,317
3,804,230
(2.1)
MDE
Rionegro
918,223
1,024,439
11.6
3,110,216
3,007,688
(3.3)
EOH
Medellin
98,626
97,716
(0.9)
275,386
303,345
10.2
MTR
Monteria
105,664
115,613
9.4
359,440
361,837
0.7
APO
Carepa
18,246
14,029
(23.1)
49,631
41,601
(16.2)
UIB
Quibdo
27,774
26,416
(4.9)
84,270
81,702
(3.0)
CZU
Corozal
1,887
2,541
34.7
6,374
8,057
26.4
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
