Cohen & Steers, Inc.: Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For March 2024

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $81.2 billion as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $1.6 billion from assets under management of $79.6 billion at February 29, 2024. The increase was due to net inflows of $183 million and market appreciation of $1.7 billion, partially offset by distributions of $298 million.
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
AUM
By investment vehicle:
2/29/2024
Flows
Appreciation
Distributions
3/31/2024
Institutional Accounts:
Advisory
$17,372
$324
$500
-
$18,196
Japan Subadvisory
8,643
(221)
176
(63)
8,535
Subadvisory excluding Japan
5,517
1
175
-
5,693
Total Institutional Accounts
31,532
104
851
(63)
32,424
Open-end Funds
37,146
78
645
(184)
37,685
Closed-end Funds
10,971
1
205
(51)
11,126
Total AUM
$79,649
$183
$1,701
($298)
$81,235
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.