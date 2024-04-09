Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.04.2024
09.04.2024 | 08:14
Skanska signs additional contract with Orlando Health in Florida, USA, worth USD 166M, about SEK 1.7 billion

STOCKHOLM, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an additional contract with Orlando Health to build the 580,000-square-feet acute care Lakeland Highlands hospital in Lakeland, Florida. The contract is worth USD 166M, about SEK 1.7 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2024.

The seven-story, 302-patient bed tower will feature a modular central utility plant, medical and support services including imaging, lab, and pharmacy. The hospital will also include additional healthcare amenities.

The initial contract was announced in July 2023. Construction scheduled for completion in 2026.

For further information please contact:
 Ashley Jeffery, Communications Mgr, Skanska USA Building, tel +1 813 459 3682
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-additional-contract-with-orlando-health-in-florida--usa--worth-usd-166m--about-sek-1-7,c3958226

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3958226/2718028.pdf

20240409 US Lakeland hospital ENG

SOURCE Skanska

© 2024 PR Newswire
