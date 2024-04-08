Premier Health of America Inc.: Premier Health Announces the Appointment of Bruno Morel as its New CTO

MONTRÉAL, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (the "Corporation" or "Premier Health"), a leading Canadian Health tech company, announces the appointment of Bruno Morel as the Corporation's new Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately.



"We are very excited to have Bruno join Premier Health. His hiring follows our recent Canadian expansion and is one of the key catalysts of our technology roadmap. He will be an important member of the Corporation's senior leadership team as we continue to expand and execute our growth strategy," said Martin Legault, Chief Executive Officer.

Bruno has over 20 years of experience building complex software and managing development and operation teams in fast developing technology companies. Over the years, he has developed an expertise in the definition of technology strategies, the design of solutions as well as the delivery of large-scale projects. Bruno has held several roles including Chief Technology Officer, Vice President of Engineering, and Senior Director of Software and DevOps. His professional experience includes the development of custom applications in the health tech sector integrating AI and mobile applications for decentralized delivery of health services. Bruno is result oriented, a very good communicator and a natural leader, qualities that are crucial in the context of a fast-growing company. Bruno holds a Master of software architecture and application development from the École des technologies numérique avancées in Paris (ETNA).

"I'm very excited to join the company at this inflection point." Said Bruno Morel "The health sector is in dire need of modernization and its entrance into the age of AI is starting now. My focus will be to ensure PHA's leadership in that space."

Current Chief Technology Officer Éric Dupont, who joined Premier Health in December 2021, will continue with the Corporation for a transition period.

"Eric played an important role in our organisation over a critical geographical expansion period and his adaptation and communication skills enabled a smooth and efficient transition in that context." said Martin Legault. "We wish him all the success with his new project."

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, corporations, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary LiPHe® platform to lead the healthcare services sector digital transformation to provide patients with faster, cheaper, and more accessible care services.

