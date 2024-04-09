The photovoltaic micro aerial vehicle has a footprint of 0. 15 m x 0. 15 m and a weight of only 0. 071 kg. According to its creators, it is the smallest solar-rechargeable multi-rotor ever developed to date. It uses a 22. 6%-efficient solar module technology from US-based Sunpower and a 0. 3 Ah storage system based on lithium polymer batteries. Researchers at the Queen Mary University of London have fabricated a prototype of a multirotor micro aerial vehicle that is powered by photovoltaic energy and can reportedly fly for an average time of 3. 5 min. The scientists claim their micro drone is ...

