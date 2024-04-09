Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2024) - TerraMaster, a professional brand that focuses on providing innovative storage products for homes and businesses, announces the launch of the TRAID+ elevating disk array management tool, the upgraded version of TRAID. With TOS 6, TerraMaster TRAID+ offers an elevated standard of data storage security with functions like automatic disk space aggregation, redundancy protection against hard drive failures, and seamless expansion.

TRAID+

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7838/204793_66a15fd4440f4b47_001full.jpg

Key Features of TRAID+

Redefining Redundancy

TRAID+ not only inherits TRAID's outstanding features but also breaks new ground in redundancy protection. While traditional TRAID ensures failure redundancy for one hard drive, TRAID+ doubles this safeguard to cover two drives, significantly bolstering data security. This enhancement positions TRAID+ as the premier choice for users prioritizing data integrity.

RAID 6 Operational Principles

TRAID+'s operational framework mirrors that of RAID 6. It partitions disk space into multiple storage units and utilizes RAID 6 characteristics to amalgamate them into a versatile array configuration. This approach guarantees data reliability and exceptional storage efficiency. However, building a TRAID+ array mandates a minimum of four disks, and when migrating from TRAID to TRAID+, the added disks must match or exceed the smallest disk in the original TRAID array's capacity.

How to migrate from TRAID to TRAID+?

It is possible to migrate from TRAID to TRAID+ by adding more hard drives.

Note: TRAID can only be migrated to TRAID+ when there are 3 or more hard drives present.

Procedure: Keep TNAS powered on, insert the new hard drive(s), navigate to Control Panel > Storage Management > Storage Pool > Edit, and select "Migrate." Ensure that the newly added hard drive(s) meet the requirements.

Meet Elevated Data Security Demands

Given TRAID+'s requirement for a minimum of four disks, with two dedicated to redundancy, users must accept a trade-off between storage space and enhanced data security. As such, TRAID+ caters more to professional or commercial users with stringent data security needs and the financial means to support it.

Integration of F4-424 Pro and TRAID+ in TOS 6

The industry-leading 4bay NAS F4-424 Pro supports TRAID+ elevating disk array management tool and the latest TOS 6 operating system, providing higher-level data security protection.

Due to the powerful hardware configuration and excellent performance with TOS 6, F4-424 Pro perfectly meets the stringent requirements of data storage, which makes this combination become the ideal choice of many professionals and business users.

More information about TRAID+: https://www.terra-master.com/global/terramaster-traid

More information:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/terramasterofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TerraMasters

About TerraMaster

TerraMaster is a professional brand that focuses on providing innovative storage products, including network attached storage and direct attached storage, that has become increasingly popular in over 40 countries and regions. The brand has been developing storage technology for 10 years, addressing the needs of customers such as home users, small/medium businesses, and enterprises.

Contact information:

Mike Lee

Marketing Manager

marketing@terra-master.com

+86 755 81798272

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/204793

SOURCE: Comunicae Seedrelease Network S.L.