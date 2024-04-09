Netbet Enterprises Limited: NetBet Casino joins forces with G Games

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Denmark has announced a strategic partnership with G Games as it aims to expand its share of the Danish market.



This new partnership will see the full range of G Games titles - including Thor's Egg Hunt, Cheeky Fruits 6 Deluxe, and El Diablo - become available for NetBet Denmark's customers, reinforcing the company's position as a pioneer in the iGaming industry that is constantly striving to provide players with an exceptional experience.

NetBet Denmark's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "While an enjoyable experience is at the heart of everything we do at NetBet, we also recognise our responsibility to our players to make sure gaming on our websites remains fun. Our commitment to responsible gambling is shared in the same capacity by G Games, making them an ideal partner for our mission to expand our range of games that are available to our players in Denmark."

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Netbet and we look forward to launching many new games for their Danish players," added Helen Walton, Chief Commercial Officer at G Games.

NetBet players can now explore the thrilling new titles from G Games by visiting the official NetBet Denmark website.

For more information, contact: press@netbet.com

About NetBet.com/dk

NetBet.com/dk is licensed to operate in Denmark, giving players access to thousands of industry-leading casino games, from Slots to Live Games. With so much to offer to customers, NetBet.com/dk has evolved into one of the nation's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: www.netbet.com/dk/



