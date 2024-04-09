Alstari Corporation: Alstari CEO Dr. Sue Abu-Hakima Wins Legends Award and Releases Book on Lessons Learned as a Serial AI Entrepreneur

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / Alstari Corporation CEO awarded a Legends award by the Universal Women's Network at their Women of Inspiration Awards gala in Toronto on April 4. Alstari's CEO has also released her book "Entrepreneur: Heretic or Hero of Innovation" which is a lessons learned book from her, and her team's two successful AI exits for tech entrepreneurs. The book will be available on Amazon Marketplace. Timing will be announced over the coming weeks on the Alstari web site.

"I am grateful to the Universal Women's Network for the Legends Award for Women of Inspiration. I will continue to be a champion for STEM and an activist for women in tech and small business. As a serial entrepreneur in AI for 20 years, I am also very excited about the release of my book which is essentially a lessons learned book for startup entrepreneurs in tech. I would have wished I had known these lessons before I started", said Dr. Sue Abu-Hakima, Co-Founder CEO of Alstari Corporation.

According to Statista, the market size of AI products and services will grow from $100 Billion in 2023 to $2 Trillion in 2030. AI is already widely used in the enterprise in finance, government, healthcare, entertainment, law, supply chains, and analytics and in consumer markets with chatbots, imaging and mobile at exponential rates. For further information, refer to:

https://www.statista.com/statistics/1365145/artificial-intelligence-market-size/

About Alstari Corporation - www.alstari.com

Alstari is a private corporation launched to save lives by addressing safe and secure Artificial Intelligence (AI) deployment. Its focus is on AI safety and security. The goal of the company will be to initially advise and deliver services for regulatory compliance with AI safety requirements globally. The company is co-founded by Dr. Sue Abu-Hakima as Co-Founder CEO and Ken Grigg as Co-Founder CTO. Both had co-founded Amika Mobile which exited to Genasys in 2020 in critical and emergency communication to save lives. Both had also exited together as Founder CEO and CTO/CIO of AmikaNow! Corporation which focused on automatic content analysis for regulatory compliance to Entrust in 2004.

Contact:

Candace Moore

info@alstari.com

+1-613-413-1674

SOURCE: Alstari Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com