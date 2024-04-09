Future Market Insights: Increasing Health Consciousness among Aging Population Worldwide to Surge Hyaluronic Acid Supplement Market at a CAGR of 4.1% by 2034

Hyaluronic acid supplements are booming in both cosmetics and health thanks to surging consumer interest, rising awareness of benefits, and a focus on well-being. Disposable income growth and cosmetic advancements further fuel this market. This report offers a deep dive beyond trends, analyzing drivers, challenges, and opportunities to guide strategic decisions with investment and market force insights.

NEWARK, Del., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the worldwide hyaluronic acid supplement market is anticipated to reach US$ 2,281.6 million in 2024 and US$ 3,405.1 million by 2034. By 2034, global hyaluronic acid supplement demand is set to rise at a CAGR of 4.1%.

The burgeoning growth of the beauty and cosmetic industry has contributed significantly to the rising demand for hyaluronic acid supplements. Consumers increasingly prioritize skincare and invest in products that enhance skin health, fueling the hyaluronic acid supplement market.

With an increasing emphasis on health and appearance, individuals actively seek products to help them achieve their desired outcomes, thus driving up demand for hyaluronic acid supplements. There is a noticeable uptick in consumer awareness regarding the manifold benefits of hyaluronic acid for skincare, joint health, and overall wellness.

The hyaluronic acid supplement market is experiencing steady growth due to rising consumer demand and technological advancements in the cosmetic industry. Key factors fueling the market expansion include increasing disposable income, changing lifestyles, and evolving consumer preferences.

Government regulations and initiatives worldwide have also facilitated market development. The market is poised for continued expansion, driven by ongoing research and development efforts to enhance product quality and efficacy. The hyaluronic acid supplement market is expected to maintain its upward trajectory, offering lucrative opportunities for industry players in the foreseeable future.

Key Takeaways from the Hyaluronic Acid Supplement Market Report:

The global hyaluronic acid supplement market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 3,405.1 million by 2034.

by 2034. Japan is projected to hold a dominant value share of 5.4% in 2034.

in 2034. The United States is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 872.4 million by 2034.

by 2034. India is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 134.1 million by 2034.

by 2034. Based on the product, the capsule segment is set to rise at a CAGR of 3.2% by 2034.

"Hyaluronic acid manufacturers are targeting millennials and environmentally conscious consumers to expand their market share in beauty and skincare essential sector. The market is experiencing significant growth due to increased awareness of hyaluronic acid's benefits and social media influence worldwide."- says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

SMP Nutra Rite Aid, Nutrawise, NOW, DOC PHARMA SA, NatureBell, Bioiberica, Kewpie, GMP Laboratories, and Chambio are key hyaluronic acid supplements manufacturers listed in the report. Leading companies are concentrating on expanding their portfolios by launching new products. They also use strategies such as advertisements, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and mergers to stay relevant in the market.

For instance,

In 2019, Alma announced the launch of Profhilo®, a cutting-edge hyaluronic acid-based product used in Hong Kong for cosmetic procedures.

Alma announced the launch of Profhilo®, a cutting-edge hyaluronic acid-based product used in Hong Kong for cosmetic procedures. In May 2023, Allergan Aesthetics received United States FDA approval for its product 'Skinvive,' a hyaluronic acid intradermal microdroplet injection.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the hyaluronic acid supplement market based on product (tablets, capsule, powder, liquid), application (skin health, eye health, joint health, others), distribution channel (offline, online), and region.

